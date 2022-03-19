 PHOTOS: Slash and Burn Banked Slalom | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Slash and Burn Banked Slalom

Shelby Reardon
  

Maurice Kervin focuses on the turn ahead of him in the men's open class race at the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 19, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Kali Kolman takes a tight turn at the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 19, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Competitors entered the course with a steep drop at the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 19, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nick Christensen smiles while zipping down the course at the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 19, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A competitor skids around a turn at the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 19, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hundreds of boarders flocked to Bashor Bowl at the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 19, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A men's open class competitor enters the pump section of the course at the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 19, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jared King speeds down the course at the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 19, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dozens of onlookers watch as competitors drop in to the course at the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 19, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The sun was shining bright and early at the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 19, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Powdertools Board Shop partner to put on the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 19, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A competitor enters the pump section of the track at the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 19, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hundreds of competitors arrived at Bashor Bowl bright and early to take part in the Slash and Burn Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 19, at Steamboat Resort.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

