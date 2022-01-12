PHOTOS: Skiers outplay Sailors in Steamboat Springs

Aspen senior Shae Korpela aims for the basket during a game against Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Kelly Meek Gym.

Typically, the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team plays strongest in the third quarter following a passionate and informative speech from coach Michael Vandahl.

The visiting Aspen Skiers were ready Tuesday, Jan. 11, and shut the Sailors down in the third. Aspen led 22-21 at the half and went on a 16-point run throughout the third quarter to lead 38-21.

With one minute left, Steamboat finally scored for the first time. Aspen went on to win 56-39.

Steamboat Springs High School senior Kellen Adams and junior Cade Gedeon trap Aspen senior Benjamin Godomsky as the teams face off Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Kelly Meek Gym.

Daniel Raper, a senior on the Steamboat Springs High School basketball team, battles for a rebound with Aspen senior Shae Korpela on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Kelly Meek Gym.

Kellen Adams, a senior on the Steamboat Springs High School basketball team, drives to the hoop along the end line against Aspen on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Kelly Meek Gym.

Aspen senior Sergio Ruiz Zuniga takes a shot under pressure against Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Kelly Meek Gym.

Steamboat Springs High School’s Ben Bogan takes a jump shot, while Aspen senior Simon Holloway defends Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Kelly Meek Gym.

Aspen senior Porter Lee shoots under pressure from Steamboat Springs High School’s Daniel Raper on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Kelly Meek Gym.

Brady Adams, a sophomore on the Steamboat Springs High School basketball team, fakes at the net during a game Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Kelly Meek Gym.

Steamboat Springs High School starting senior Daniel Raper, right, is introduced before the Sailors’ game against Aspen on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Kelly Meek Gym.

