PHOTOS: Skiers outplay Sailors in Steamboat Springs
Typically, the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team plays strongest in the third quarter following a passionate and informative speech from coach Michael Vandahl.
The visiting Aspen Skiers were ready Tuesday, Jan. 11, and shut the Sailors down in the third. Aspen led 22-21 at the half and went on a 16-point run throughout the third quarter to lead 38-21.
With one minute left, Steamboat finally scored for the first time. Aspen went on to win 56-39.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PHOTOS: Skiers outplay Sailors in Steamboat Springs
Typically, the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team plays strongest in the third quarter following a passionate and informative speech from coach Michael Vandahl.