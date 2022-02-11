 PHOTOS: Ski jumpers fly into first round, Gold takes fifth in stacked halfpipe field | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Ski jumpers fly into first round, Gold takes fifth in stacked halfpipe field

Shelby Reardon
  

While all eyes were on the high-flying Japanese and legend Shaun White, former Steamboat Springs resident Taylor Gold not-so inconspicuously laid down a massive first run on Friday, Feb. 11. The score put him in first place at the time and later held up for fifth.

Later that evening, Team USA ski jumpers, including Steamboat Springs resident Decker Dean, competed in the men’s large hill qualifiers in which Dean posted the best result of the three Americans moving on to the first round.

 

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

