PHOTOS: Ski jumpers fly into first round, Gold takes fifth in stacked halfpipe field
While all eyes were on the high-flying Japanese and legend Shaun White, former Steamboat Springs resident Taylor Gold not-so inconspicuously laid down a massive first run on Friday, Feb. 11. The score put him in first place at the time and later held up for fifth.
Later that evening, Team USA ski jumpers, including Steamboat Springs resident Decker Dean, competed in the men’s large hill qualifiers in which Dean posted the best result of the three Americans moving on to the first round.
Taylor Gold just threw it DOWN on run 1 in the men's halfpipe final. #WinterOlympics | #WatchWithUS
The Olympics are halfway over, and the local Steamboat Olympians are nearly done with action in Beijing.