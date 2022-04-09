 Photos: Sailors girls tennis hosts home tourney | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Sailors girls tennis hosts home tourney

Shelby Reardon
  

Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis player Liesel Wilkinson was excellent at the net during a home tournament on Saturday, April 9, at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. She and No. 1 doubles partner Amanda Dietrich were 3-0 on the weekend.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis player Amanda Dietrich aims for the ball during the No. 1 doubles match during a home tournament on Saturday, April 9, at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis player Molly Hopkins stays focused on the ball during a home tournament on Saturday, April 9, at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis player Charlotte Teuscher watches the ball ahead of making contact during a home tournament on Saturday, April 9 at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis player Kelsey Norland focuses on her backhand during a home tournament on Friday, April 8, at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis player Sloan Speer serves during a home tournament on Saturday, April 9, at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis player Avery Olson returns the ball to Centaurus opponents during a home tournament on Saturday, April 9, at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis player Grace Brice played a competitive match against Vail Mountain during a home tournament on Friday, April 8, at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis player Avery Olson returns the ball during the No. 2 doubles match with teammate Kali Waldman during a home tournament on Saturday, April 9, at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis player Kelsey Norland serves the ball during a match against Vail Mountain during a home tournament on Friday, April 8, at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis player Kali Waldman lunges to reach a ball during a home tournament on Saturday, April 9, at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis player Sloane Speer retruns a serve during a home tournament on Friday, April 8, at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis team took advantage of the warm weather and played outside during a home tournament on Saturday, April 9, at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

 

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

