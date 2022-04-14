 Photos: Sailors girls soccer shuts out Glenwood Springs | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Sailors girls soccer shuts out Glenwood Springs

Shelby Reardon
  

Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer player Reina Bomberski makes contact with the ball during a game against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, April 14. Steamboat won the game 3-0 and is now 8-1 overall.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
With what appears to be a casual kick, Gwyn Jamison scored for the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team from just outside the box during a game against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, April 14.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team member Macy Reisman puts a shot on goal, while the opposing goalie scrambles to return to the net, during a game against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, April 14.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Darby Martinez, a senior on the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team collides with the Glenwood Springs goalkeeper during a game on Thursday, April 14.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Peyton Rand, a player on the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team lines up to boot the ball toward the goal during a game against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, April 14.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Reina Bomberski, a player on the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team nudges an opponent out of the way during a game against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, April 14.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

