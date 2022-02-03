PHOTOS: Sailors basketball teams host Summit
The Steamboat Springs High School basketball teams hosted Summit on Wednesday, Feb. 2, just five days removed from their last meeting.
On Friday, Jan. 28, the Tigers won 46-25 over the Sailors girls, who are on a mission to post the first winning season since 2012.
Summit defeated Steamboat 41-28 Wednesday evening. In order to earn an overall winning record, the Sailors will have to win their next seven games. The team is 5-12 overall and 4-2 against regional opponents.
Steamboat kept the score close in the first half. The home team trailed 7-6 after one quarter and 16-11 at the halftime break. The Sailors started the second half strong, and a shot from junior Belize Berry tied the game at 18.
However, the Tigers countered, developing a 31-20 lead by the end of the third, which they held through the end of the game.
The Steamboat boys basketball team extended its winning streak to six games thanks to a 45-29 victory over Summit.
The game started slow for the home team, with Summit leading 12-5 after one quarter. The Sailors just needed to warm up. In the second, the defense cracked down, and the offense finally found its touch.
The Steamboat defense was nothing short of beautiful in the second quarter. The team applied pressure deep in their opponents’ territory, double-teaming often. The players never stopped moving. The Tiger passed the ball around but rarely found an opening with the play often resulting in a travel or missed shot.
After struggling in the opening minutes, Steamboat scored consistently. The Sailors outscored the Tigers 19-4 in the second to take a 24-16 lead into the locker room.
The Sailors teams play Feb. 4 at Rifle.
Girls: Summit 41, Steamboat Springs 28
Boys: Steamboat Springs 45, Summit 29
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PHOTOS: Sailors basketball teams host Summit
The Steamboat Springs High School basketball teams hosted Summit on Wednesday, Feb. 2, just five days removed from their last meeting.