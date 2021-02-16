PHOTOS: Sailor basketball teams defeat Summit
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team won its first game of the season with a 49-41 victory over Summit on Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, the boys moved to 6-0 with a 49-32 win over the Tigers.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
