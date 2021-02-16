PHOTOS: Sailor basketball teams defeat Summit

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team won its first game of the season with a 49-41 victory over Summit on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the boys moved to 6-0 with a 49-32 win over the Tigers.

Steamboat Springs High School senior Erica Simmons works the ball during a game against Summit on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs senior Daisy Wilson watches as Summit senior Karen Barrios collect a rebound during a game Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs senior Granger Rowan pressures Summit senior Kobe Cortwright during a game on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



From left, senior Erica Simmons, sophomore Belize Berry and senior Daisy Wilson are all smiles after winning their first game of the year against Summit on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs senior Jake Kreissig goes up for an acrobatic layup during a game against Summit on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs sophomore Belize Berry scores one of her three 3-pointers during a game against Summit on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Summit junior Ephraim Overstreet reaches for a rebound during a game at Steamboat Springs on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



The bench cheers on the Sailors as the win their first game of the year against Summit on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs senior Erica Simmons pressures Summit sophomore Autumn Rivera during a game on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs senior Eric Pollert collects a rebound during a game against Summit on Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



A Summit player takes off with the ball as Steamboat Springs seniors Mollie Brown and Erica Simmons pursue during a game Tuesday night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



