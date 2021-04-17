PHOTOS: Palisade snaps Steamboat’s win streak in regular season finale
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In the Steamboat Springs volleyball team’s final regular season game, Palisade won 3-0.
The sweep snapped the Sailors five-game win streak. Steamboat is now 9-4 and No. 18 in the 4A RPI rankings. The win also pushed Palisade to No. 1 in the state.
Steamboat fell 25-16 in the first, 25-21 in the second and 25-17 in the third.
Palisade 3, Steamboat Springs 0
P 25 25 25 – 3
SS 16 21 17 – 0
March 18 – versus Aspen, 3-0 W
March 20 – at Palisade, 3-0 L
March 23 – versus Summit,W 3-0
March 25 – at Coal Ridge, L 3-2
March 27 – at Glenwood Springs, W 3-1
March 30 – at Eagle Valley, L 3-0
April 1 – versus Battle Mountain, W 3-1
April 3 – versus Central Grand Junction, W 3-1
April 7 - versus Moffat County, W 3-0
April 10 – versus Glenwood Springs, W 3-2
April 12 – at Battle Mountain, W 3-0
April 17 – versus Palisade, L 3-0
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
