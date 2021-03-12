 PHOTOS: Moments from the CHSAA Wrestling State Championships | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Moments from the CHSAA Wrestling State Championships

Hayden Dylan Zimmerman stares down quarterfinal opponent Zach Tittle at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Hayden senior Wyatt Murphy adjusts his headgear during his quarterfinal match at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Hayden junior Dylan Zimmerman walks away as the official decalres his quarterfinal opponent the match winner at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Highland High School junior Zach Tittle tries to get Hayden junior Dylan Zimmerman off balance at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs senir Ivan Reynolds fell in the 182-pound quarterfinal at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Southwest Motors Event Center in Pueblo on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs senior Cole Moon lost his 195-pound quarterfinal to Weld Central senior Braden Baumgartner at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Southwest Motors Event Center in Pueblo on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Hayden senior Wyatt Murphy guarantees himself a place on the podium with a win in the consolation round at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Southwest Event Center in Pueblo on Friday.
Soroco senior Kody Logan consults with his brother, Jace Logan, and father, Mark Logan, during his 2A 170-pound semifinal at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Southwest Event Center in Pueblo on Friday.
Soroco senior Kody Logan defeats Haden Camp out of Buena Vista in the 170-pound semifinal at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Southwest Event Center in Pueblo on Friday.
Hayden junior Dylan Zimmerman raises his hand after winning a consolation match at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Southwest Event Center in Pueblo on Friday.
Soroco senior Kody Logan gets in the zone at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Southwest Event Center in Pueblo on Friday.
Hayden junior Dylan Zimmerman wins a consolation match at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Southwest Event Center in Pueblo on Friday.
Soroco senior Kody Logan is declared the winner of a 170-pound semifinal at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Southwest Event Center in Pueblo on Friday.
Hayden senior Wyatt Murphy processes a loss at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Southwest Event Center in Pueblo on Friday.
Steamboat Springs senior Cole Moon tries to free himself from the grip of Strasburg's Blake Coombs in a consolation match at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Southwest Event Center in Pueblo on Friday.

