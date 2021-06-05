 PHOTOS: Low water doesn’t stop Yampa River Festival | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Low water doesn’t stop Yampa River Festival

Katie Berning
  

Rafters flip in Charlie's Hole at the 2021 Yampa River Festival in Steamboat Springs on Saturday. (Photo by Katie Berning)
Spectators gather to watch the shenanigans at the 2021 Yampa River Festival in Steamboat Springs on Saturday. (Photo by Katie Berning)
Rafters paddle into Charlie's Hole at the 2021 Yampa River Festival in Steamboat Springs on Saturday. (Photo by Katie Berning)
Rafters paddle into Charlie's Hole at the 2021 Yampa River Festival in Steamboat Springs on Saturday. (Photo by Katie Berning)
Spectators watch as rafters try to surf Charlie's Hole at the 2021 Yampa River Festival in Steamboat Springs on Saturday. (Photo by Katie Berning)
Rafters flip into Charlie's Hole at the 2021 Yampa River Festival in Steamboat Springs on Saturday. (Photo by Katie Berning)
Rafters create a wave in Charlie's Hole at the 2021 Yampa River Festival in Steamboat Springs on Saturday. (Photo by Katie Berning)
Spectators watch the fun at the 2021 Yampa River Festival in Steamboat Springs on Saturday. (Photo by Katie Berning)

