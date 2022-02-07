PHOTOS: Local athletes prepare for upcoming events

The Beijing Winter Olympics are in full swing and some Steamboat Olympians are mere hours or days away from competing.

Cody Winters and Robby Burns will compete in parallel giant slalom snowboarding Monday, Feb. 7, beginning at 8 p.m. MST.

The next night, Taylor Gold will compete in the men’s halfpipe qualifiers starting at 9:30 p.m.

Catch former SSWSC athletes Belle Brockhoff represent Team Australia in women’s snowboard cross Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

There are 13 athletes with ties to Steamboat competing at the Winter Games, and they’ve been flooding social media with pictures and videos of their experiences. Keep up with Steamboat-related Olympic coverage at SteamboatPilot.com/olympics.

