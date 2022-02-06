PHOTOS: Jaelin Kauf is a silver medalist
Jaelin Kauf won silver in Olympic moguls late Sunday, Feb. 6.
The men’s ski jumping team also competed in the normal hill first round.
There are 13 athletes with ties to Steamboat competing at the Winter Games, and they’ve been flooding social media with pictures and videos of their experiences. Keep up with Steamboat-related Olympic coverage at SteamboatPilot.com/olympics.
