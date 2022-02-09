PHOTOS: Gold goes to finals, Dierdorff prepares

It’s been a week since events started at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Steamboat Olympians have been busy.

Taylor Gold advanced to the men’s snowboard halfpipe finals and the men’s Nordic combined team had a strong finish on the normal hill on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The men’s ski jumping team started training on the large hill, and Mick Dierdorff is getting ready to compete in men’s snowboard cross, which kicks off on Wednesday night at 10:15 p.m. MST.

There are 13 athletes with ties to Steamboat competing at the Winter Games, and they’ve been flooding social media with pictures and videos of their experiences. Keep up with Steamboat-related Olympic coverage at SteamboatPilot.com/olympics.

