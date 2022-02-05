PHOTOS: Future Olympians compete in Nordic combined, ski jumping at Howelsen Hill (with video)

Dozen of young athletes from around the Rocky Mountain and Central divisions gathered at Howelsen Hill Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5, to compete in a Junior National Qualifier.

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic combined athletes nearly swept all age groups.

Eva Minotto won the U16 girls race, Alexa Brabec won the U20 girls race, and Thomas Miller won the U20 boys race. Arthur Tirone was one second behind the U16 boys winner, Root Roepke of Park City.

The U16 girl ski jumpers were led by Josie Johnson out of Park City and Steamboat’s Sawyer Graves won the U16 boys division. Miller won the U20 boys competition, and St. Paul’s Adeline Swanson won the U20 girls competition.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic combined skier Alexa Brabec gets big air during the Larry Johnson Memorial Tournament and Junior National Qualifier at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Eva Minott won the U16 girls competition in a Junior National qualifier event at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic combined skier Nathan Rind lands on the HS75 during the Larry Johnson Memorial Tournament and Junior National Qualifier at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Tess Arnone zips down a hill during a Junior National qualifier event at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic combined skier Tess Arnone launches off the HS75 during the Larry Johnson Memorial Tournament and Junior National Qualifier at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Alexa Brabec hauls up a hill in a Junior National qualifier event at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Root Roepke of Park City flies through the air during the Larry Johnson Memorial Tournament and Junior National Qualifier at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Thomas Miller leads the pack up a hill in a Junior National qualifier event at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic combined skier Ella Wilson gets some good distance on her jump during the Larry Johnson Memorial Tournament and Junior National Qualifier at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Ella Wilson powers up a hill in a Junior National qualifier event at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic combined skier Thomas Miller controls his flight with his hands during the Larry Johnson Memorial Tournament and Junior National Qualifier at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Alexa Brabec won the U20 girls division in a Junior National qualifier event at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic combined skier Bonnie Larson jumps off the HS75 during the Larry Johnson Memorial Tournament and Junior National Qualifier at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Haley Brabec gathers speed down a hill in a Junior National qualifier event at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic combined skier Emma Russell gets big air during the Larry Johnson Memorial Tournament and Junior National Qualifier at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Arthur Tirone took second in a Junior National qualifier event at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic combined skier Owen Park flies through the air during the Larry Johnson Memorial Tournament and Junior National Qualifier at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic combined skier Arthur Tirone keeps his eyes forward during the Larry Johnson Memorial Tournament and Junior National Qualifier at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

