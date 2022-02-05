PHOTOS: Future Olympians compete in Nordic combined, ski jumping at Howelsen Hill (with video)

Dozen of young athletes from around the Rocky Mountain and Central divisions gathered at Howelsen Hill Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5, to compete in a Junior National Qualifier.
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic combined athletes nearly swept all age groups.
Eva Minotto won the U16 girls race, Alexa Brabec won the U20 girls race, and Thomas Miller won the U20 boys race. Arthur Tirone was one second behind the U16 boys winner, Root Roepke of Park City.
The U16 girl ski jumpers were led by Josie Johnson out of Park City and Steamboat’s Sawyer Graves won the U16 boys division. Miller won the U20 boys competition, and St. Paul’s Adeline Swanson won the U20 girls competition.
