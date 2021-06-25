 Colorado High School Activities AssociationPHOTOS: Day 2 of CHSAA State Track and Field championships | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Day 2 of CHSAA State Track and Field championships

Shelby Reardon
  

The Steamboat Springs girls 4x200 team of Marcada Baker, Aliyah Reimer, Elise Colby and Kelsey Hamilton were proud of their fourth-place finish at the CHSAA Track and Field State Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)

LAKEWOOD — On day two of the Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field State Championships, each Routt County relay teams combined to win six medals. Two more relay teams are guaranteed to stand atop the podium tomorrow as well.

From left, Mia Mikos, Marissa Martindale, Jillian Bennett, Lexi Vandenburg, Alison Rajzer, Larhae Whaley, Isabella Simones and Kayedence Bruner make up the Soroco and Hayden 800 medley relay teams. Hayden took second and Soroco was sixth. Both squads were busy with multiple relays at the CHSAA Track and Field State Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
The Soroco relay team of Kayedence Bruner, Marissa Martindale, Lexi Vandenburg and Larhae Whaley were busy in three events on Friday at the CHSAA Track and Field State Championships at JeffCo Stadium. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Hayden finished ninth in the 4x200 with the team of Jillian Bennett, Isabella Simones, Jenna Kleckler and Mia Mikos at the CHSAA Track and Field State Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs junior Elise Colby passes the baton to junior Kelsey Hamilton during the 800 sprint medley relay at the CHSAA Track and Field State Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
From left, Aliyah Reimer, Kelsey Hamilton, Marcada Baker and Elise Colby finished fourth in the 800 medley relay at the CHSAA Track and Field State Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Hayden's Isabella Simones runs the 200-meter portion of the 800 medley relay. The Tigers finished second in the event at the CHSAA Track and Field State Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs senior Aliyah Reimer and junior Kelsey Hamilton embrace after running the 800 sprint medley relay at the CHSAA Track and Field State Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
The Hayden girls 800 medley team of Alison Rajzer, Jillian Bennett, Mia Mikos and Isabella Simones finish second at the CHSAA Track and Field State Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Hayden senior Keaton Knez runs the 800-meter race at the CHSAA Track and Field State Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)

