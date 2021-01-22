 PHOTOS: Colorado Ski Cup, Jan. 21-22 | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Colorado Ski Cup, Jan. 21-22

Shelby Reardon
  

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U21 skier Louis Weiner took 18th and 19th at the Colorado Ski Cup giant slalom races at Steamboat Resort on Thursday, Jan. 21. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Maren Elvidge took 18th and 21st at the Colorado Ski Cup giant slalom races at Steamboat Resort on Friday Jan. 22.
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U19 skier Maxx Parys earned 6th and 13th at the Colorado Ski Cup giant slalom races at Steamboat Resort on Thursday, Jan. 21. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Ryli Adrian finished ninth at a Colorado Ski Cup giant slalom race at Steamboat Resort on Friday Jan. 22.
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U19 skier Owen Croce took 22nd at the first Colorado Ski Cup giant slalom race at Steamboat Resort on Thursday, Jan. 21. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Jaelie Hovey earned 6th and 11th at the Colorado Ski Cup giant slalom races at Steamboat Resort on Friday Jan. 22.
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U19 skier Colin Kagan finished 23rd and 24th at the Colorado Ski Cup giant slalom races at Steamboat Resort on Thursday, Jan. 21. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Caroline Gilchrist took 14th in both the Colorado Ski Cup giant slalom races at Steamboat Resort on Friday Jan. 22.
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U19 skier Laiken Roth finished 15th and 30th at the Colorado Ski Cup giant slalom races at Steamboat Resort on Thursday, Jan. 21. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Sequoia finished in the top 10, fourth and fifth, at the Colorado Ski Cup giant slalom races at Steamboat Resort on Friday Jan. 22.
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Nicole Nolting earned 21st at a Colorado Ski Cup giant slalom race at Steamboat Resort on Friday Jan. 22.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

