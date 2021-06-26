 PHOTOS: CHSAA track and field state championships conclude | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: CHSAA track and field state championships conclude

Shelby Reardon
  

Soroco junior Marissa Martindale hands the baton to freshman Lexi Vandenburg during a rainy 4x100 race at the CHSAA State Track and Field Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)

LAKEWOOD — The Colorado High School Activities Association Track and Field State Championships concluded on Saturday at JeffCo Stadium. Routt County athletes are coming home with some impressive achievements.

The Steamboat Springs track and field team cheers on the girls 4x100 at the CHSAA State Track and Field Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs senior Aliyah Reimer takes off as the anchor leg of the girls 4x100 as junior Kelsey Hamilton yells encouragements at the CHSAA State Track and Field Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs track and field head coach Lisa Renee Tumminello stands with awe and pride as the Sailors girls 4x100 took fifth at the CHSAA State Track and Field Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Soroco runner Rose Karrow finally cracked the six-minute mark, running the mile in 5:55.62 to take 12th at the CHSAA State Track and Field Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Hayden senior Keaton Knez finished 13th in the mile at the CHSAA State Track and Field Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Soroco junior Marissa Martindale used a leap of 16 feet, 4 inches to earn third at the CHSAA State Track and Field Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Hayden junior Jillian Bennett edges out a Platte Canyone runner to take second in the 400 at the CHSAA State Track and Field Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Hayden junior Jillian Bennett smiles as she sees her personal-best time of 59.25 in the 400. She earned second in the event at the CHSAA State Track and Field Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Hayden junior Jillian Bennett celebrates a second-place finish in the 400 with victor Jordan Burnett of South Park at the CHSAA State Track and Field Championships at JeffCo Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

