PHOTOS: Bear River Bike Park gets a facelift
After mountain bikers called for improvements at Bear River Bike Park, the city of Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Department decided to use a couple thousand dollars to make some repairs.
Trevyn Newpher is in charge of the project and is relying on city employees and volunteers to help make the park what it once was. Since Monday, the crew has used mounds of dirt to add height and width to the deteriorated jump lines.
Volunteers are invited to help all day Thursday.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PHOTOS: Bear River Bike Park gets a facelift
After mountain bikers called for improvements at Bear River Bike Park, the city of Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Department decided to use a couple thousand dollars to make some repairs.