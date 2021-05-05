PHOTOS: Bear River Bike Park gets a facelift

Erin Sleppy and Emil Ashley work on a jump line at Bear River Bike Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



After mountain bikers called for improvements at Bear River Bike Park, the city of Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Department decided to use a couple thousand dollars to make some repairs.

Trevyn Newpher is in charge of the project and is relying on city employees and volunteers to help make the park what it once was. Since Monday, the crew has used mounds of dirt to add height and width to the deteriorated jump lines.

Volunteers are invited to help all day Thursday.

Erin Sleppy shovels dirt onto a jump at Bear River Bike Park on Wednesday. The three jump lines are undergoing reapairs this week. Volunteers are welcome to help Thursday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



The three jump lines at Bear River Bike Park are undergoing reapairs this week. Volunteers are welcome to help Thursday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



A volunteer works a machine that smooths and packs dirt between jumps at Bear River Bike Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Emil Ashley keeps the dirt wet while volunteering to repair the jump lines at Bear River Bike Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Volunteer Caleb Haack helps pack dirt on a jump at Bear River Bike Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



The three jump lines at Bear River Bike Park are undergoing reapairs this week. Volunteers are welcome to help Thursday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Kyle Kilfoil evens out a launch ramp at Bear River Bike Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Kyle Kilfoil listens to Trevyn Newpher give instructions at Bear River Bike Park on Wednesday. Newpher is in charge of managing the week long effort to improve the jump lines at the park. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation employee Ben Glassmeyer Bear packs down dirt at Bear River Bike Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Ellie Reynolds packs down new dirt on a jump line at Bear River Bike Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Trevyn Newpher is in charge of the renovation at Bear River Bike Park this week. He's been leading city employees and volunteers in improving the three jump lines at the park. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Ellie Reynolds and Caleb Haack pose on top of a jump that they helped revamp at Bear River Bike Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.