PHOTOS: An evening of Steamboat Springs High School athletics
On Thursday, May 27, three Steamboat Springs High School sport teams hosted home events. At 3 p.m., the baseball team started a doubleheader against Aspen. The team honored seniors Alan Duty and Austin Ibarra between games.
The Sailors lost the first game 11-8.
At 4 p.m., the girls lacrosse team hosted Roaring Fork, a team that served the Sailors a 16-1 loss earlier in the season.
The teams played at Steamboat Middle School.
Over on Gardner Field, the game between Palisade and the Steamboat soccer team began.
The teams met last week in a doozy of a game that ended in a 3-2 overtime victory in Steamboat’s favor.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PHOTOS: An evening of Steamboat Springs High School athletics
On Thursday, May 27, three Steamboat Springs High School sport teams hosted home events. At 3 p.m., the baseball team started a doubleheader against Aspen. The team honored seniors Alan Duty and Austin Ibarra between…