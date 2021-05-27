PHOTOS: An evening of Steamboat Springs High School athletics

Steamboat Springs High School senior Alan Duty threw a complete game Thursday against Aspen. It very well could have been his last evening of high school baseball. (Shelby Reardon)



On Thursday, May 27, three Steamboat Springs High School sport teams hosted home events. At 3 p.m., the baseball team started a doubleheader against Aspen. The team honored seniors Alan Duty and Austin Ibarra between games.

The Sailors lost the first game 11-8.

Steamboat Springs High School baseball player seniors Alan Duty and Austin Ibarra hold the flag ahead of a home game against Aspen on Thursday evening. (Shelby Reardon)



Aspen junior Lucas Lee makes contact with the baseball in a game against Steamboat Springs on Thursday evening. (Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs High School baseball player Dawson Holmes pops the ball up for a hit in a home game against Aspen on Thursday evening. (Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs High Scho9ol baseball seniors Austin Ibarra and Alan Duty were honored in between games against Aspen on Thursday evening. (Shelby Reardon)



Aspen senior William Farrey beats the throw to first in a game against Steamboat Springs on Thursday evening. (Shelby Reardon)



At 4 p.m., the girls lacrosse team hosted Roaring Fork, a team that served the Sailors a 16-1 loss earlier in the season.

The teams played at Steamboat Middle School.

A Roaring Fork girls lacrosse player takes a shot on net against Steamboat Springs High School on Thursday evening. (Shelby Reardon)



A Roaring Fork girls lacrosse player takes a shot on net during a game against Steamboat Springs High School on Thursday evening. (Shelby Reardon)



A pair of players jump up to reach the ball in a game between Steamboat Springs High School and Roaring Fork on Thursday evening. (Shelby Reardon)



A Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse player tries to stay between a Roaring Fork player and the net during a game Thursday evening. (Shelby Reardon)



Steamboat Springs High School center tries to win the faceoff against Roaring Fork on Thursday evening. (Shelby Reardon)



Over on Gardner Field, the game between Palisade and the Steamboat soccer team began.

The teams met last week in a doozy of a game that ended in a 3-2 overtime victory in Steamboat’s favor.

Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer seniors hug during the senior night awards ahead of the game against Palisade. (Shelby Reardon)



The Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer team applauds for Hailey Moss during the senior night awards ahead of the girls soccer game against Palisade. (Shelby Reardon)



Mollie Brown poses with her parents during the senior night awards ahead of the girls soccer game against Palisade. (Shelby Reardon)



Sydney O'Hare poses with family during the senior night awards ahead of the girls soccer game against Palisade. (Shelby Reardon)



Emily Campoverde poses with her parents during the senior night awards ahead of the girls soccer game against Palisade. (Shelby Reardon)



Marissa Drobek hugs a family member during the senior night awards ahead of the girls soccer game against Palisade. (Shelby Reardon)



Jaelie Hovey hugs a family member during the senior night awards ahead of the girls soccer game against Palisade. (Shelby Reardon)



