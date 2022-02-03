PHOTOS: Action underway at 2022 Olympics

The women’s freestyle moguls qualifiers got underway Thursday evening, Beijing time, or early morning local time. Two former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes, Jaelin Kauf and Olivia Giaccio, advanced to the finals.

Meanwhile, ski jumpers started their official training sessions.

There are 13 athletes with ties to Steamboat heading to the Winter Games, and they’ve been flooding social media with pictures and videos of their travels to Beijing.

To follow them and stay up to date on their adventures and accolades. The opening ceremony takes place at 4:30 a.m. MST on Friday, Feb. 4, and will be aired in primetime at 6 p.m. that evening.

