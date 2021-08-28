 PHOTOS: 2021 ‘Boat Cruise | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: 2021 ‘Boat Cruise

Shelby Reardon
  

Kristyn Wykert leads her team to start the 24 Hour Boat Cruise. Her team dressed as Mario Kart characters and Wykert was Princess Peach. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
PJ Wharton of Yampa Valley Bank dressed as Mister Potato Head to begin the 24 Hour Boat Cruise. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Participants in the 24 Hour Boat Cruise dressed up for the fundraiser for Integrated Community (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Teams kicked off the 24 Hour Boat Cruise on Friday at 4 p.m. The fundraiser for Integrated Community challenges teams of cyclists to complete as many laps of the course as possible. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

