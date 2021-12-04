Park City’s Alex Hall takes 2nd in VISA Big Air freeski finals

Alex Hall, a Park City skier, finished second in the VISA Big Air freeski finals behind winner Matej Svancer of Austria.

Hall’s last jump was his best, propelling him into second place. Colby Stevenson, also of Park City, finished sixth.

The podium finish in the World Cup event and U.S. Olympic qualifier is huge in helping Hall earn a spot on the Olympic big air/slopestyle freeski team bound for Beijing in February.

Freeskier Eileen Gu, who hails from California but skis for China, won the women’s competition with a score of 184.25. Tess Ledeux of France finished second while Johanne Killi of Norway took third. No American made the finals.

Freeski big air will make its Olympic debut at Beijing 2022, while snowboard big air will make its second appearance at the winter games.

In the Snowboard Big Air finals, Hailey Langland just missed the podium, taking fourth in the women’s competition. Langland finished with 123.5 points, while winner Reira Iwabuchi of Japan had 178.25. Anna Gasser of Austria finished second and Annika Morgan of Germany took third.

Each finalist took three runs, with six judges scoring each run. The lowest and highest scores from each run were dropped. The best two runs were added together to get a total.

Langland was the only American competitor in the men’s and women’s snowboard finals. The high finish will help Langland cement a spot on the slopestyle/big air snowboard team.

Yiming Su won the men’s Big Air final with 155.25, becoming the first Chinese rider to win a big air World Cup event. He did so in impressive fashion, landing a frontside 1800 tail and a backside triple cork 1800. The tricks also earned the 17-year-old the title of the first rider to land to 1800s in a World Cup competition.

Clemens Millauer of Austria was second and Mons Roisland of Norway was third in the men’s snowboard competition.

