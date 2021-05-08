Palisade serves Steamboat baseball 2 tough losses
PALISADE — To open the 2021 season, the Steamboat Springs High School baseball team traveled to known regional powerhouse Palisade.
The Bulldogs defeated the Sailors in shortened games, 19-1, 10-0, on Saturday, May 8.
Steamboat scored the first run of the first inning in game one, but three runs in the first and five in the second help Palisade develop an 8-1 advantage. Eleven more runs in the third brought the score to 19-1. When the Sailors couldn’t cut into the deficit in the top of the fourth, the game was cut short.
In game two, Steamboat held the Bulldogs to a 1-0 lead through three innings, but allowed nine runs in the fourth.
The game was cut short after four and a half innings.
Steamboat next plays May 15 at Battle Mountain.
Palisade 19, Steamboat Springs 1
SS 100 0XX X – 1
P 3511 XXX X – 19
Palisade 10, Steamboat Springs 0
SS 000 00X X – 0
P 100 9XX X – 10
May 8 - at Palisade, L 19-1, L 10-0
May 15 - at Battle Mountain
May 22 - versus Rifle
May 25 - at Moffat County
May 27 - versus Aspen
June 1 - versus Glenwood Springs
June 5 - versus Eagle Valley
June 8 - at Summit
June 11 - at Middle Park
