Palisade serves Steamboat baseball 2 tough losses





PALISADE — To open the 2021 season, the Steamboat Springs High School baseball team traveled to known regional powerhouse Palisade.

The Bulldogs defeated the Sailors in shortened games, 19-1, 10-0, on Saturday, May 8.

Steamboat scored the first run of the first inning in game one, but three runs in the first and five in the second help Palisade develop an 8-1 advantage. Eleven more runs in the third brought the score to 19-1. When the Sailors couldn’t cut into the deficit in the top of the fourth, the game was cut short.

In game two, Steamboat held the Bulldogs to a 1-0 lead through three innings, but allowed nine runs in the fourth.

The game was cut short after four and a half innings.

Steamboat next plays May 15 at Battle Mountain.

Palisade 19, Steamboat Springs 1

SS 100 0XX X – 1

P 3511 XXX X – 19

Palisade 10, Steamboat Springs 0

SS 000 00X X – 0

P 100 9XX X – 10

Steamboat Baseball Schedule May 8 - at Palisade, L 19-1, L 10-0 May 15 - at Battle Mountain May 22 - versus Rifle May 25 - at Moffat County May 27 - versus Aspen June 1 - versus Glenwood Springs June 5 - versus Eagle Valley June 8 - at Summit June 11 - at Middle Park

