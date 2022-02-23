Olympians in action at Howelsen Hill this weekend

Nine 2022 Olympians will compete at Howelsen Hill this weekend as the ski area hosts the Alpine and Nordic NCAA Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Championships.

It’s a West Regional Championship and a qualifier for the NCAA Championships, which will take place in Utah next month.

The competition will begin Thursday, Feb. 24, with Alpine races between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those will continue over the next two days, and Nordic races will take place Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

University of Utah Nordic skiers Sophie Laukli, Novie McCabe, JC Schoonmaker and Luke Jager all competed for the United States in Beijing. Mariel Pulles, who attends University of Alaska-Fairbanks, represented Estonia in Beijing. All will be competing in races at the Howelsen Hill Nordic this weekend.

Three University of Utah Alpine skiers who represented a trio of countries in Beijing will also be skiing at Howelsen. Tomas Birkner competed for Argentina, Katie Parker skied for Australia and Katie Vesterstein wore Estonian colors in Beijing.

Also coming to town is Magdalena Luczak, a University of Colorado student, who skied for Poland in Beijing.

Many locals will be competing as well, including Alpine skiers Cole Puckett and Chase Seymour out of the University of Colorado, and Trey Seymour, who wears a University of Denver uniform.

On the Nordic trails, Wyatt Gebhardt will return to his home course wearing University of Colorado colors, joined by University of Denver athletes Sadie Cotton, Sidney Barbier and Nick Sweeney, who doesn’t hail from Steamboat, but trained at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club for a year.

