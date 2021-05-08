Noel Keeffe nominated to US XC Ski Team

Noel Keeffe, wearing bib #15, placed 12th overall in the classic sprint at the 2019 Junior World Ski Championships in Lahti, Finland. Keeffe as nominated for the US Cross Country Development Team. (Courtesy photo by Doug Stephen)



Steamboat Springs skier Noel Keeffe was nominated to the US Cross County Development Team for the third year in a row.

The University of Utah junior has been competing on the FIS circuit for a couple years and made his World Cup debut in January 2020.

