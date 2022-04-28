Mini bronc clinic to feature top-ranked bareback riders in Hayden this weekend

Hayden resident Keenan Hayes competes in bareback riding at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo in 2021.

Rocky Mountain Mini Broncs is hosting a bareback riding clinic at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, at the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden. The two-day school is $85 dollars, and there are still a few spots open.

“We just want to grow the sport of bronc riding and bareback riding since it’s a lost art,” said Kaitlynn Hayes, owner of Rocky Mountain Mini Broncs. “We want to grow cowboys in the right way; safely and so they know all the basics and can get a solid foundation to move up and be successful.”

Hayes has brought in three of the best young bareback riders to serve as coaches. Her younger brother, Keenan, who is the best bareback permit rider in the world, will be there alongside some of his buddies and opponents in the arena, Bodee Lammers and Jacob Lees.

This is the first clinic Rocky Mountain Mini Broncs has put on.

“Since my brother is one of the top bareback riders and all his friends, I figured I’d capitalize on it and get a school going to get these kids a head start and give them a solid foundation so they can progress,” Kaitlynn said.

The school will focus on fundamentals, working with young riders mostly on the ground, but practice horses will be available.

Hayes will also bring mini bulls and bucking ponies to the Steamboat Pro Rodeo Series this summer, giving youth cowboys a chance to get the feel of a bucking bronc on a smaller scale.

Gear and lunch will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring any gear they have.

To inquire about the clinic or Rocky Mountain Mini Broncs, reach out to Kaitlynn at 970-846-8022.

