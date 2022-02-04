Meet Steamboat’s 2022 Olympians

There are 13 athletes competing in Beijing who have ties to Steamboat Springs and the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. Who are they? What do they do? Find all of that and more here.

Robby Burns – Alpine snowboarding

Robby Burns



Age: 31

Instagram: @robby.burns.snowboarding

Ties to Steamboat: Burns calls Mount Shasta, California, home but came to Steamboat Springs to train with Thedo Remmelink in the 2013-14 season. He left in early 2019 to coach and compete.

A little more: Burns has worked extremely hard to get to the games after narrowly missing the roster in 2018. He took a job as a security officer, working full time while training to get back to the World Cup. He coached briefly and works for the U.S. Forest Service in California in the offseason. He has turned a work-life balance into work-work-life balance. While it was hard, he said it was worth it to make his Olympic debut.

Decker Dean – ski jumping

Decker Dean



Age: 21

Instagram: @deckerdean

Ties to Steamboat: Dean was born and raised in the Yampa Valley, and he grew up launching off the ski jumps at Howelsen Hill.

A little more: Dean didn’t make the cut for the 2022 men’s ski jumping team originally, which only made him all the more excited when a reallocated quota spot allowed him to go to Beijing. Dean holds a special place in history, as he’s the 100th Winter Olympian with ties to Steamboat Springs.

Mick Dierdorff – snowboard cross

Mick Dierdorff2017-18 U.S. Snowboard Team Photo: U.S. Ski & Snowboard



Age: 30

Instagram: @mickdorff

Ties to Steamboat: Dierdorff grew up spending as much time at Howelsen Hill and Steamboat Resort as possible, becoming an excellent all-around snowboarder.

A little more: Dierdorff made his Olympic debut in 2018 in Pyeongchang and finished fifth, only moments away from the podium. The following year, he won the individual World Snowboard Cross Championship and paired with Lindsey Jacobellis to win the mixed-team title as well. Dierdorff has had a taste of being on top, and he’s aiming to feel that way again in Beijing.

Taylor Fletcher – Nordic combined

Taylor Fletcher



Age: 31

Instagram: @tfletchernordic

Ties to Steamboat: Fletcher and his older brother Bryan, who is a two-time Olympian, grew up in Steamboat Springs and are only some of the most recent Nordic combined prodigies to get their start at Howelsen Hill.

A little more: This is Fletcher’s fourth trip to the Olympics. He made his debut in 2010 alongside Johnny Spillane, Billy Demong, Todd Lodwick and Brett Cammerota, who made history by combining to win four medals. Fletcher returned in 2014 and 2018 alongside his brother. Now he’s the old man of the team and looking to earn personal-best results in his fourth and final Winter Games.

Olivia Giaccio – freestyle skiing moguls

Olivia Giaccio



Age: 21

Instagram: @oliviagiaccio

Ties to Steamboat: Giaccio came from Connecticut to train with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. Her work at the club helped her get named to the national team for the first time in 2017.

A little more: Giaccio has become a household name for moguls skiers this year. She won the World Cup season-opener in Ruka, Finland, and became the first woman to complete a cork 1080 in a World Cup competition in January. She mostly landed one in March 2019, but she made sure there was no doubt by stomping the landing in a competition in Canada. If Giaccio can cleanly land the trick in Beijing, she should be standing on the podium.

Taylor Gold – halfpipe snowboarding

Taylor Gold



Age: 28

Instagram: @taylor_gold

Ties to Steamboat: Gold grew up in Steamboat Springs, but later moved to Summit County where he regularly trains on what he considers his home halfpipe at Copper Mountain.

A little more: Gold suffered through some injury prone years, missing the 2018 Olympics after competing in 2014. Not only is he back and healthy, he’s been riding better than ever. Gold finished second at the Dew Tour, sealing his second trip to the Olympics. Gold could very well medal, especially if he nails the combination of a double Michalchuk 1080 and a switch McTwist. He’s gotten consistent reps with the technically difficult and awkward tricks, so he’s hoping to add another element in what could be a medal run.

Jasper Good – Nordic combined

Jasper Good



Age: 25

Instagram: @jaspergoody

Ties to Steamboat: Good grew up in Steamboat and, like many before him, got hooked on the feeling of flying down a ski jump.

A little more: Good has made massive strides since making his Olympic debut four years ago. He hasn’t quite eclipsed the top-30 mark in a World Cup, but he’s done so at the Continental Cup level. His best chance at a medal is in the team event, where the American men have finished as high as fifth this year. If they all have a record day and a few other things go their way, they could squeak into medal contention.

Jaelin Kauf – freestyle skiing moguls

Jaelin Kauf



Age: 25

Instagram: @jaekauf

Ties to Steamboat: Kauf has a few “homes” on her resume. She was born in Vail, raised in Wyoming but really came into her own thanks to her time at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

A little more: Kauf had high expectations going into her first Olympics in 2018. She missed the super final by one spot in Pyeongchang, taking seventh. She hopes to improve on those results in Beijing.

Cody Winters – Alpine snowboarding

Cody Winters



Age: 21

Instagram: @_cody_winters_

Ties to Steamboat: Cody Winters is a Steamboat product through and through, having trained with the esteemed Thedo Remmelink at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

A little more: Winters is extremely young compared to most elite Alpine snowboarders. It’s a sport that seems to favor age and experience over youth. Winters is working on those, but he has a wild amount of talent and skills. He’s better at the parallel slalom event, but the Olympics only offers the parallel giant slalom. With a name like Winters, how can he not be destined for greatness?

Representing other countries:

Belle Brockhoff – snowboard cross

Belle Brockhoff



Age: 29

Instagram: @bellebrockhoff

Ties to Steamboat: Brockhoff lived and trained in Steamboat for several seasons.

A little more: Brockhoff competes for Australia and has been racking up World Cup podium finishes over the last couple years. She and 2022 Olympian Jarryd Hughes combined to win the 2021 World Snowboard Championships mixed team title.

Jarryd Hughes – snowboard cross

Jarryd Hughes



Age: 26

Instagram: @jarrydhughes

Ties to Steamboat: Hughes is also Australian, but made the long haul to Steamboat to train for a few winters.

A little more: Hughes and Brockhoff are the reigning 2021 World Snowboard Championships mixed team champs. Hughes won silver in Pyeongchang and is looking to defend or improve that title.

Ester Ledecka – Alpine snowboarding

Ester Ledecka skids to a stop at the end of her second run in the women’s snowboard parallel giant slalom event at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Joel Reichenberger/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

Age: 26

Instagram: @esterledecka

Ties to Steamboat: Ledecka competes for the Czech Republic but trained with, you guessed it, Thedo Remmelink. She now trains with Steamboat Olympian Justin Reiter.

A little more: Ledecka surprised the world in 2018 by winning gold in parallel giant slalom and super-G. She became the first person to win gold in snowboarding and skiing events in the same Winter Olympics. It’ll be a tough performance to follow, but she’s going to do her best.

Vic Wild – Alpine snowboarding

Vic Wild



Age: 35

Instagram: @vicwild

Ties to Steamboat: Wild lived and trained in Steamboat but now resides in Russia.

A little more: Wild married a Russian citizen, so as a means to secure a little more financial support, he now competes for Russia. Wild is a veteran in Alpine snowboarding, having been to two Winter Games already. He won both parallel giant slalom and parallel slalom in 2014, the only time in which slalom has been competed at the Olympic level.

