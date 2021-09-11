 Meeker beats Soroco volleyball | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Meeker beats Soroco volleyball

Sports Sports |

Shelby Reardon
  


MEEKER — The Soroco volleyball team traveled to Meeker on Saturday to face one of the toughest 2A teams not only on the Western Slope, but in all of Colorado.

The Cowboys were the better team, though, winning 3-1.

Meeker won set one 25-15. The Rams put up more of a fight in the second, losing 25-21. Set three was the closest, with Soroco coming out on top 25-23. Meeker put the Rams away 25-15 in the fourth and final set, though.

Soroco next plays Friday at Cedaredge.

Meeker 3, Soroco 1

S 15 21 25 15 – 1

M 25 25 23 25 – 3

Soroco Volleyball 2021

Aug. 26 - vs. Lake County - no result

Aug. 28 - Home tournament, 3-0

Aug. 31 - vs. Steamboat, W 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23)

Sept. 2 - vs. Vail Christian, W 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16)

Sept. 11 - at Meeker, L 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15)

Sept. 15 - vs. Moffat County

Sept. 24 - at Calhan

Sept. 25 - at Simla tournament

Oct. 1 - vs. Olathe

Oct. 2 - vs. Vail Mountain

Oct. 7 - at North Park

Oct. 8 - at Rangely

Oct. 22 - at Plateau Valley

Oct. 23 - at DeBeque

Oct. 29 - vs. Hayden

Oct. 30 - at West Grand

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Prep Sports

Meeker beats Soroco volleyball

MEEKER — The Soroco volleyball team traveled to Meeker on Saturday to face one of the toughest 2A teams not only on the Western Slope, but in all of Colorado.

See more