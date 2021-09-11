Meeker beats Soroco volleyball





MEEKER — The Soroco volleyball team traveled to Meeker on Saturday to face one of the toughest 2A teams not only on the Western Slope, but in all of Colorado.

The Cowboys were the better team, though, winning 3-1.

Meeker won set one 25-15. The Rams put up more of a fight in the second, losing 25-21. Set three was the closest, with Soroco coming out on top 25-23. Meeker put the Rams away 25-15 in the fourth and final set, though.

Soroco next plays Friday at Cedaredge.

Meeker 3, Soroco 1

S 15 21 25 15 – 1

M 25 25 23 25 – 3

Soroco Volleyball 2021 Aug. 26 - vs. Lake County - no result Aug. 28 - Home tournament, 3-0 Aug. 31 - vs. Steamboat, W 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23) Sept. 2 - vs. Vail Christian, W 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16) Sept. 11 - at Meeker, L 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15) Sept. 15 - vs. Moffat County Sept. 24 - at Calhan Sept. 25 - at Simla tournament Oct. 1 - vs. Olathe Oct. 2 - vs. Vail Mountain Oct. 7 - at North Park Oct. 8 - at Rangely Oct. 22 - at Plateau Valley Oct. 23 - at DeBeque Oct. 29 - vs. Hayden Oct. 30 - at West Grand

