Meeker beats Soroco volleyball
MEEKER — The Soroco volleyball team traveled to Meeker on Saturday to face one of the toughest 2A teams not only on the Western Slope, but in all of Colorado.
The Cowboys were the better team, though, winning 3-1.
Meeker won set one 25-15. The Rams put up more of a fight in the second, losing 25-21. Set three was the closest, with Soroco coming out on top 25-23. Meeker put the Rams away 25-15 in the fourth and final set, though.
Soroco next plays Friday at Cedaredge.
Meeker 3, Soroco 1
S 15 21 25 15 – 1
M 25 25 23 25 – 3
Aug. 26 - vs. Lake County - no result
Aug. 28 - Home tournament, 3-0
Aug. 31 - vs. Steamboat, W 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23)
Sept. 2 - vs. Vail Christian, W 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16)
Sept. 11 - at Meeker, L 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15)
Sept. 15 - vs. Moffat County
Sept. 24 - at Calhan
Sept. 25 - at Simla tournament
Oct. 1 - vs. Olathe
Oct. 2 - vs. Vail Mountain
Oct. 7 - at North Park
Oct. 8 - at Rangely
Oct. 22 - at Plateau Valley
Oct. 23 - at DeBeque
Oct. 29 - vs. Hayden
Oct. 30 - at West Grand
