Malacinski earns top-10 finishes in Nordic combined Grand Prixs

Steamboat Springs Nordic combined skier Annika Malacinski earned two top-10 finishes at Summer Grand Prix events last week. (Photo by John F. Russell)



GERMANY — Steamboat Springs Nordic combined skier Annika Malacinski is off to a strong start thanks to a pair of top-10 finishes at Grand Prix events in Germany.

Malacinski competed in Oberhof on Aug. 28, where she finished ninth. She earned the seventh-best jump with an 88-meter jump, earning her a round total of 94.2. She skied to ninth, 41 seconds behind the winner.

Later, in Oberwiesenthal, Germany, she placed seventh. With a jump of 91.5 meters, she earned a round total of 95.9, putting her in fifth to start the cross-country race. She took seventh in the 5-kilometer race, earning a personal best finish.

Ben Loomis led the U.S. men. In Oberwiesenthal, he earned a top-10 finish. Loomis had the 10th best jump with a round total of 117.2. He skied to eighth, a little over a minute behind the leader. Jared Shumate was the next best American skier in 29th. Steamboat’s Taylor Fletcher finished 32nd, and Grant Andrews earned 36th.

In one Oberhof competition, Loomis was 13th overall. Taylor Fletcher took 29th. The next day, Loomis finished 15th, while Steamboat’s Niklas Malacinski was 23rd, Jasper Good took 33rd, and Taylor Fletcher earned 34th. Niklas, the youngest member of the US Nordic combined team, was 19th after the jumping round.

The team is now in Austria and will compete in the Villach Summer Grand Prix on Sept. 4 and 5.

Nordic combined Grand Prix

Oberwiesenthal, Germany

Sept. 1

Women Normal Hill

Top three: 1. Gyda Westvold Hansen. 2. Ema Volavsek. 3. Mari Leinan Lund.

USA finishers: 7. Annika Malacinski.

Men Normal Hill

Top three: 1. Vinzenz Geiger. 2. Mario Seidl. 3. Ilkka Herola.

USA finishers: 8. Ben Loomis. 29. Jared Shumate. 32. Taylor Fletcher. 36. Grant Andrews.

Oberhof, Germany

Aug. 28-29

Women’s Normal Hill

Top three: 1. Gyda Westvold Hansen. 2. Lisa Hirner. 3. Annika Sieff.

USA finishers: 9. Annika Malacinski.

Men’s Large Hill

Top three: 1. Ilkka Herola. 2. Mario Seidl. 3. Manuel Einkemmer.

USA finishers: 13. Ben Loomis. 29. Taylor Fletcher.

Men’s Large Hill

Top three: 1. Johannes Rydzek. 2. Vinzenz Geiger. 3. Ilkka Herola.

USA finishers: 15. Ben Loomis. 23. Niklas Malacinski. 33. Jasper Good. 34. Taylor Fletcher.

