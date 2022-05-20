M3 Golf Lab, Steamboat Golf Club to host PGA Jr. League
Registration is now open for the PGA Jr. League for children ages 4 to 13.
Registration will remain open through June 15. The league will be co-hosted by Steamboat Golf Club and M3 Golf Lab and will run June 27 through Aug. 8.
The program requires no prior experience and offers a casual two-person scramble format that allows young golfers to learn while having fun.
The cost is $199 and includes two jerseys, a hat, a visor, a bag tag and more swag.
It also covers four golf rounds at Steamboat Golf Club and two practice sessions at M3 Golf Lab with teaching professional Luis Gaspar.
For more information, contact Gaspar 619-648-7426 or gaspargolf.mx@gmail.com.
