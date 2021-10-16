Locals face-off at Whistle Pig Invite in Craig

Steamboat Springs High School cross country runner Maren Elvidge competes at the Whistle Pig Invite in Craig on Friday evening.

CRAIG — Everyone knew everyone at the Whistle Pig Invite at Yampa Valley Golf Course. Steamboat Springs, Soroco, Moffat County and West Grand cross country runners compete against each other often, so they knew exactly what to expect

Steamboat Springs High School junior Autumn Oslowski won the women’s race with a time of 20 minutes, 42.5 seconds. Sailors senior Kelsey Hamilton was second, freshman Grace Olexa was third and senior Caroline Baur was fourth. Senior Courtney Vargas was sixth, helping the Steamboat women to a win.

Sophomore Larhae Whaley was the fastest runner from Soroco High School, earning eighth with a time of 21 minutes, 46.9. Seconds. Sophomore Lexi VandenBurg was the next top Ram finisher in 10th. Senior Eden Mayer was just out of the top 10 in 11th with a time of 23:12.7.

Steamboat senior Bowden Tumminello won the men’s race in 16:49.8. He was the only runner to break 17 minutes. Sailor junior Casey Wolf was second with a time of 17:11.1, and Hayden’s Kale Johnson, who competes for Moffat County, finished third in 17:47.6.

Tomas Niedermeier and Trevor Harms of Steamboat also finished in the top 10, while Alan Mayer, a sophomore from Soroco took ninth. Mayer’s time was his fastest this year.

Soroco freshman Wyatt Trout also ran a new personal best, finishing 39th with a time of 22:10.7.

Steamboat Springs High School cross country runners, from left, Thomas Reilley, Nik Keyek and Mac Redfern compete at the Whistle Pig Invite in Craig on Friday evening.

Girls team scores: 1. Steamboat Springs 16. 2. Moffat County 46. 3. Soroco 62.

Top 10: 1. Autumn Oslowski, SS, 20:42.5. 2. Kelsey Hamilton, SS, 20:47. 3. Grace Olexa 20:50.2. 4. Caroline Baur, SS, 20:52. 5. Emma Jones, MC, 20:53.10. 6. Courtney Vargas 20:56.3. 7. Halle Hamilton, MC, 21:08.5. 8. Larhae Whaley, S, 21:46.9. 9. Bree Meats, MC, 22:14.7. 10. Lexi VandenBurg, S, 23:10.6.

Area finishers: 11. Eden Mayer, S, 23:12.7. 14. Morgan Yeiser, SS, 23:31.5. 15. Sam Campbell, SS, 23:54.4. 16. Nicole Nolting, SS, 23:58.2. 17. Alex Hanna, SS, 24:00.1. 18. Isabelle Drobek, SS, 24:04. 19. Emily Davidoff, SS, 24:27.9. 20. Elise Colby, SS, 24:30.4. 21. Lillian Hammer, SS, 24:32. 22. Alyvia Cox, S, 24:58.2. 23. Madeline Moss, SS, 25:06.7. 24. Novella Light, SS, 25:08.7. 25. Katie Castor, SS, 25:16.4. 26. Trinity Delto, S, 25:24.6.27. Rachelle Dudley, S, 25:41.4. 31. Rachel Spitzley, SS, 25:51.5. 32. Hailey Bender, SS, 25:52.9. 33. Maren Elvidge, SS, 26:30.9. 34. Kaelyn Radway, SS, 26:30.9. 35. Molly Smith, S, 26:32.5. 37. Annika Ort, SS, 28:07.4. 38. Finley Danielson, SS, 28:15.5. 39. Wren Capra, SS, 28:28.7. 40. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 28:30. 43. Sophie Cowman, SS, 29:28.2.

Boys team scores: 1. Steamboat Springs 27. 2. Moffat County 31. 3. West Grand 76.

Top 10: 1. Bowden Tumminello, SS, 16:49.8. 2. Casey Wolf, SS, 17:11.1. 3. Kale Johnson, MC, 17:47.6. 4. Ian Trevenen, MC, 18:16.1. 5. Owen Gifford, MC, 18:24.3. 6. Tomas Niedermeier, SS, 18:42.2. 7. Boden Reidhead, MC, 18:50.9. 8. Trevor Harms, SS, 18:53.1. 9. Alan Mayer, S, 19:28.7. 10. Galen Wilkinson, WG, 19:32.1.

Area finishers: 11. Connor Prost, SS, 19:39.9. 12. Michael Hagney, SS, 19:45.2. 14. Nik Keyek, SS, 19:52.8. 15. Mac Redfern, SS, 19:56.4. 16. Thomas Reilley, SS, 19:58.6. 17. Tommy Hagney, SS, 20:14.8. 25. Robert Rusher, SS, 20:54.3. 35. Miles Damore, SS, 22:06.4. 36. Asher Rowan, SS, 22:07.2. 38. Xavier Knott, 22:08.6. 39. Wyatt Trout, S, 22:10.7. 40. George Redfern, SS, 22:!4.1. 42. Brandon Kolb, Ss, 22:52.4. 45. Leyton Riley, SS, 23:16.4. 65. Garrett Bush, SS, 25:39.6. 66. William Reilley, SS, 25:40.2. 77. George Slowey, SS, 27:45.4.

