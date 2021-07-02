‘Let’s get Routty’: Hahns Peak Hill Climb returns next weekend under different organizer

The Steamboat Springs High School Cross Country and Track teams are hosting the Hahns Peak Hill Climb on July 10. The race is normally part of the Steamboat Springs Running Series. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



CLARK — The Hahns Peak Hill Climb will return to Routt County on July 10 thanks to the dedication and determination of the Steamboat Springs High School cross country and track teams.

The Steamboat Running Series opted not to put on the annual climb this year, thinning its schedule and staying cautious as the pandemic starts to wind down.

The race was taken on by the running series in 2017, and proceeds benefited the Sailors running teams. Last year, when there was no running series, the Sailors cross country runners hauled up the peak in mid-July as a team, challenging themselves and continuing the tradition of the hill climb alive.

“Years ago, one of the mothers on our team initiated it, Nora McKay,” Sailors running head coach Lisa Renee Tumminello said. “For the first couple years, our team and Nora and anybody that we rallied helped put it on. She was really commanding the show. Then the running series picked it up, which is amazing. So, we were just volunteers.”

McKay continued to direct the race through the running series, but the event hasn’t taken place since 2019.

Tumminello couldn’t bear to see another year without the race, so she decided to collaborate with other locals to give runners a run to remember. Tumminello doesn’t mind how big the event is but wanted to provide the option for people.

“It’s so epic,” Tumminello said. “Hahns Peak, it’s a destination for so many tourists. So, we decided to do it.”

The route will stretch 4 miles from the Quarry Lot north of Columbine to the fire lookout tower. For those looking to complete the traditional trail run, they can dash back down the mountain, but this year, there is a vertical-only option. That course allows people to stop at the top, take in the 360-degree views, then casually descend as they please.

Members of the Steamboat Springs cross country team ran their own version of the Hahns Peak Hill Climb in 2020. It's a race that is normally part of the Steamboat Running Series. (Courtesy Lisa Renee Tumminello)



Registration costs $40 for adults and $25 for those 17 and under. Interested participants can register at RunSignup.com/race/co/clark/hahnspeakverticaltrailrace before 6 p.m. July 9. Packet pickup will be on site before the race, which begins at 9 a.m.

The Sailors will be selling tank tops with the punny saying, “Let’s get Routty,” with the image of a shoe print behind Hahns Peak. Every runner will be entered into a prize raffle, and the top three runners of each gender in both age groups will receive a shirt. Ken Rogers of Kandu Timing will keep track of times.

There will be water and snacks at the start and an aid station ahead of the singletrack trail up the peak.

“We just got our forest service permit less than a month ago,” Tumminello said. “So this is kind of a last-minute race effort, but we’re doing it as a race.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.