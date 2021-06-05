Late scoring aids Eagle Valley over Steamboat baseball





Allowing late runs was the Steamboat Springs High School baseball team’s doom in a home doubleheader against Eagle Valley.

The Devils used late scoring to win 12-3 and 3-1 from Emerald Fields on Saturday afternoon.

Through five innings of game one, Eagle Valley had a meager 5-1 lead. Steamboat was very much still in it. However, the Devils scored two runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh to blow the game open and win 12-3.

Ben Bogan led the Sailors offense with three hits, while Austin Ibarra threw six innings on the mound. He had three strikeouts against the Devils lineup.

Game two was much closer.

An RBI from Walker Ripley put Steamboat up 1-0 in the third, and the combination of Bogan and Jake Hamric on the mound kept Eagle Valley off the board, at least for a while.

With just half an inning between the Sailors and their first win, the Devils scored to tie the game at one.

In extra innings, Eagle Valley brought two more runs home to win 3-1.

Steamboat outhit the Devils 5-3 in game one and committed just one error.

Eagle Valley 12, Steamboat Springs 3

EV 104 002 5 – 12

SS 100 101 0 – 3

Eagle Valley 3, Steamboat Springs 1

EV 000 000 12 – 3

SS 001 000 00 – 1

Steamboat Baseball Schedule May 8 - at Palisade, L 19-1, L 10-0 May 15 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-5, L 6-5 May 22 - versus Rifle, L 15-8, L 11-6 May 25 - at Moffat County, L 15-1, L 13-3 May 27 - versus Aspen, L 11-8 June 1 - versus Glenwood Springs, L 8-6, L 6-4 June 5 - versus Eagle Valley, L 12-3, L 3-1 June 8 - at Summit June 11 - at Middle Park

