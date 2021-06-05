Late scoring aids Eagle Valley over Steamboat baseball
Allowing late runs was the Steamboat Springs High School baseball team’s doom in a home doubleheader against Eagle Valley.
The Devils used late scoring to win 12-3 and 3-1 from Emerald Fields on Saturday afternoon.
Through five innings of game one, Eagle Valley had a meager 5-1 lead. Steamboat was very much still in it. However, the Devils scored two runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh to blow the game open and win 12-3.
Ben Bogan led the Sailors offense with three hits, while Austin Ibarra threw six innings on the mound. He had three strikeouts against the Devils lineup.
Game two was much closer.
An RBI from Walker Ripley put Steamboat up 1-0 in the third, and the combination of Bogan and Jake Hamric on the mound kept Eagle Valley off the board, at least for a while.
With just half an inning between the Sailors and their first win, the Devils scored to tie the game at one.
In extra innings, Eagle Valley brought two more runs home to win 3-1.
Steamboat outhit the Devils 5-3 in game one and committed just one error.
Eagle Valley 12, Steamboat Springs 3
EV 104 002 5 – 12
SS 100 101 0 – 3
Eagle Valley 3, Steamboat Springs 1
EV 000 000 12 – 3
SS 001 000 00 – 1
May 8 - at Palisade, L 19-1, L 10-0
May 15 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-5, L 6-5
May 22 - versus Rifle, L 15-8, L 11-6
May 25 - at Moffat County, L 15-1, L 13-3
May 27 - versus Aspen, L 11-8
June 1 - versus Glenwood Springs, L 8-6, L 6-4
June 5 - versus Eagle Valley, L 12-3, L 3-1
June 8 - at Summit
June 11 - at Middle Park
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Steamboat girls soccer secures Western Slope title with win over Eagle Valley
With a 4-0 win on the road at Eagle Valley on Saturday evening, the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer secured the Western Slope League title. The Sailors girls soccer team hasn’t won the Western…