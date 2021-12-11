Kenney gets stitches, returns to game, scores in Sailors hockey win





GUNNISON — Max Kenney, a forward on the Steamboat Springs High School hockey team had a very eventful Friday night as the Sailors beat Crested Butte 2-0.

In the first period of the Sailors road game, Kenney got a cut on the back of his left leg. He was stitched up in the arena, then returned to the ice in the second period.

Less than four minutes into the period, Max Kenney scored a power play goal off a pass from Tanner Hamilton. Four minutes later, Kenney earned the assist on a Walker Ripley goal on another power play.

Goaltender Indi Kretzschmar earned 18 saves in the shutout.

Steamboat Springs 2, Crested Butte 0

SS 0 2 0 – 2

CB 0 0 0 – 0

First period

No scoring.

Second period

SS – Max Kenney (Tanner Hamilton), PP, 3:45

SS – Walker Ripley (Kenney), PP, 7:57

Third period

No scoring.

Steamboat Hockey Schedule 2021-22 Dec. 4 - at Battle Mountain, W 6-3 Dec. 10-11 - at Crested Butte, W 2-0 Dec. 17 - at Fort Collins, 6 p.m. Dec. 18 - at Ralston Valley, 1 p.m. Jan. 7 - vs. Mullen, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 14 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 21 - vs. Aspen, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 22 - at Summit, 6 p.m. Jan. 25 - at Glenwood Springs, 6 p.m. Jan. 28 - at Colorado Academy, 8 p.m. Feb. 4 - at Standley Lake, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 5 - vs. Kent Denver, 6 p.m. Feb. 11 - vs. Dakota Ridge, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 12 - at Aspen, 3 p.m. Feb. 18 - vs. Battle Mountian, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 19 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.

