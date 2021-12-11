Kenney gets stitches, returns to game, scores in Sailors hockey win
GUNNISON — Max Kenney, a forward on the Steamboat Springs High School hockey team had a very eventful Friday night as the Sailors beat Crested Butte 2-0.
In the first period of the Sailors road game, Kenney got a cut on the back of his left leg. He was stitched up in the arena, then returned to the ice in the second period.
Less than four minutes into the period, Max Kenney scored a power play goal off a pass from Tanner Hamilton. Four minutes later, Kenney earned the assist on a Walker Ripley goal on another power play.
Goaltender Indi Kretzschmar earned 18 saves in the shutout.
Steamboat Springs 2, Crested Butte 0
SS 0 2 0 – 2
CB 0 0 0 – 0
First period
No scoring.
Second period
SS – Max Kenney (Tanner Hamilton), PP, 3:45
SS – Walker Ripley (Kenney), PP, 7:57
Third period
No scoring.
Dec. 4 - at Battle Mountain, W 6-3
Dec. 10-11 - at Crested Butte, W 2-0
Dec. 17 - at Fort Collins, 6 p.m.
Dec. 18 - at Ralston Valley, 1 p.m.
Jan. 7 - vs. Mullen, 6:15 p.m.
Jan. 14 - vs. Glenwood Springs, 7:45 p.m.
Jan. 21 - vs. Aspen, 7:45 p.m.
Jan. 22 - at Summit, 6 p.m.
Jan. 25 - at Glenwood Springs, 6 p.m.
Jan. 28 - at Colorado Academy, 8 p.m.
Feb. 4 - at Standley Lake, 7:45 p.m.
Feb. 5 - vs. Kent Denver, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11 - vs. Dakota Ridge, 7:45 p.m.
Feb. 12 - at Aspen, 3 p.m.
Feb. 18 - vs. Battle Mountian, 7:45 p.m.
Feb. 19 - vs. Summit, 6 p.m.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Kenney gets stitches, returns to game, scores in Sailors hockey win
GUNNISON — Max Kenney, a forward on the Steamboat Springs High School hockey team had a very eventful Friday night as the Sailors beat Crested Butte 2-0.