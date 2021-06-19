Kemptons keep winning at Howelsen Hill Trail Run

Matt Kempton won the 8-mile race with a time of 55:15 during the Steamboat Springs Running Series Howelsen Hill Trail Run on Saturday morning. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Ash Kempton crossed the finish line of the Howelsen Hill Trail Run 4-mile race and kept on running. She dashed to her car and reached out to her babysitter, letting her know she was on her way.

Kempton and her husband, Matt, had to drop their kids off at a baby sitter early Saturday morning so they could both compete in the running series event. As soon as she won the race, Kempton hurried to pick up her kids and get back to Olympian Hall to watch her husband finish the 8-mile race.

“We get up really early. They decided to wake up at 5:20 this morning, just a relaxing Saturday,” Ash said. “Feed them breakfast, in the car at seven, take them over to the babysitter, get here, check in for the race, warm-up. I finished the race, ran to the car and went and got them.”

Ash wasn’t just the first woman to cross the line, but the first overall. She won the race in 28 minutes and 39 seconds, just over a minute ahead of the second-place runner and first male, Eddie Rogers.

Ash collected her kids, Rory and Mack, and got back to Howelsen as quickly as she could, but Matt was too fast for her to see his finish. Matt won the 8-mile in 55:15.5, about thirty seconds ahead of Simon Zink, who took second.

The Kemptons moved to Steamboat towards the end of the 2019 running series, so this is their true summer in the valley. They’ve been running in every race of the series so far, including the Luck of the Irish 7K, Hayden Cog Run and the Steamboat Marathon 10K and they’ve won every single one. Matt is always the first male finisher, and Ash is always the first female.

Both have demanding jobs. Ash is an instructor at Old Town Hot Springs and also works for Steamboat Roofing, which Matt owns and runs. Between work and raising their four-year-old and six-year-old, the Kemptons find time to stay fit.

“I’ve just always made it a priority. I know we’re privileged to have that chunk of time during the day,” Ash said. “Now (the kids) are a little bit older so I’ve started having them ride bikes next to me when I run. It could be a good day for running, it could be a bad day. But I just think to myself, if I can just get it done, then that’s better than nothing. A mile is better than zero. If I continue to have that mentality I think I can make it a priority and be a good example for the kids.”

The pair trade off finding time to run, occasionally logging the miles together. It hasn’t proven easy to find the time, but clearly whatever they’re doing is working.

“You have to sneak it in,” Matt said. “I finished a run at 11:30 the other night.”

Matt hopes to complete every race in the series, but Ash isn’t sure she’ll be able to do the same. If either one is in a race, their name will certainly be towards the top of the results list, if not at the very top.

Sarah Pizzo was the victor of the women’s 8-mile race with a time of 1:01:08. She may not be related to the Kempton’s, but she’s known them for a decade as part of the runner’s roost club on the Front Range.

Pizzo recently moved to Steamboat, but has been competing in the running series longer than a lot of locals.

“The first time I did this race was probably 10 years ago. I’ve been running Steamboat races for a long time,” she said. “I told Ashley before the race that I think I’ve done more races on these trails than any other trails.”

“I love this course. It’s beautiful and fast for a mountain race,” said Pizzo.

Results

4 mile: 1. Ash Kempton 28:39.7. 2. Eddie Rogers 29:45.8. 3. Tiaree Towler 30:44.2. 4. Tristan Thrasher 32:04.4. 5. Ginger Johnston 32:14.5. 6. Stacie Brennise 32:53. 7. Grace Zanni 33:21. 9. Matthew Grinder 35:28. 10. Connor Elliott 35:34. 11. Ruby May 35:40. 12. Suzy Magill 35:59. 13. Nikita Andre 36:00. 14. David Ferguson 36:12. 15. Nicole Olexa 36:!7. 16. Brandon Houtchens 36:32. 17. Kiri May 36:42. 18. Langdon Devin 38:05. 19. Andy Coe 38:52. 20. Andy Coe 38:52. 21. Brittany Lane 39:48.7. 22. Alena Rossi 39:53.3. 23. Chris Elshere 40:43. 24. Grant Knisely 41:08. 25. Jessica Devin 41:47. 26. Valerie Lawton 42:10. 27. Kris Jordan 42:39. 28. Audrey Johnson 42:41. 29. Bob Gumbrecht 48:15. 30. Mandy Miller 48:37. 31. Emily Hines 48:46. 32. Aimee Wild 49:40. 33. Scarlet Moore 49:48. 34. Tymber Gali 49:49 35. Sheri Jordan 49:54. 36. Allison Hamburger 50:02. 37. Jean French 50:10. 38. Michael Vandeveer 50:27. 39. Lillie Vandeveer 50:27. 40. Laura Stout 50:36. 41. Ryan Fogelson 50:57. 42. Mackenzie Fogelson 50:57. 43. Martha Homuth 52:17. 44. Carl Lee 58:01. 45. Melissa Oke 1:00:22. 46. Rebecca Bomgaars 1:00.27. 47. Gordon Gustafson 1:00.27. 48. Holly Hampson 1:08.07.6. 49. Jon Kosic 1:26.27.

8 mile: 1. Matt Kempton 55:15. 2. Simon Zink 55:44. 3. Daniel Godin 55:58. 4. Josh Smullin 57:45. 5. Wally Magill 58:09. 6. Noel Keeffe 59:42. 7. Campbell Ilfrey 59:45. 8. Grey Barbier 1:00.55. 9. Henry Magill 1:01.01. 10. Sarah Pizzo 1:01.08. 11. Kit Callahan 1:01.22. 12. PEter Surgent 1:01.29. 13. Scott Goodhart 1:01.35. 14. Ben Glassmeyer 1:02.31. 15. Ryan Larson 1:03.27. 16. Chase High 1:05.07. 17. Abigail Cosenza 1:05.58. 18. Trey Jones 1:06.51. 19. Tom Krabacher 1:06.57. 20. Anna Bergman 1:08.43. 21. Kevin Fonger 1:09.06. 22. Griff Rillos 1:09.39. 23. Justin Carter 1:09.52. 24. Michael Reagan 1:11.44. 25. Emily Stout 1:11.45. 26. Arthur Rinker 1:12.14. 27. Keenan Warble 1:13.5. 28. Gary Buchan 1:14.24. 29. Lyndi Fielitz 1:14.38. 30. Shaun Linger 1:14.39. 31. Callie Uhan 1:15.51. 32. Lynna Scranton 1:16.44. 33. Mark Deckard 1:16.48. 34. Bill Goldsmith 1:17.01. 35. Emi Goldsmith 1:17.01. 36. Nathan Grivy 1:17.08. 37. Brian McGovern 1:18.59. 38. Nickolas Bortolani 1:19.08. 39. Tony Urbick 1:19.55. 40. Amanda Marvin 1:22.19. 41. Tara Wernig 1:220.3. 42. Don Platt 1:23.33. 43. Narisa Wild 1:23.49. 44. Ashley Neff 1:24.54. 45. Eric Ryan 1:25.17. 46. Beth Lavely 1:25.26. 47. Zoe Bennett-Manke 1:25.31. 48. Patrick Staib 1:25.34. 49. Bryan Barry 1:25.42. 50. Avery Check 1:25.44. 51. Tracy Stoddard 1:26.27. 52. Becca Carrera 1:26.57. 53. Kristin Wilson 1:30.24. 54. Doreen Sumerlin 1:30.25. 55. Danny Bryant 1:30.26. 56. 56. Michael Richey 1:31.29. 57. Trina Richey 1:31.42. 58. Sarah Abernathy 1:31.59. 59. JR Lott 1:33.48. 60. Kammi Lohne 1:36.22. 61. Brian Elliott 1:36.37. 62. Lisa Loughran 1:37.28. 63. Brianna Loughran 1:37.28. 64. Jeanne Mackowski 1:38.46. 65. Liz Sweeney 1:38.5. 66. Lauren Larson 1:40.21. 67. Michael Quinene 1:40.32. 68. Gabe Green 1:41.09. 69. Ryder Green 1:41.09. 70. Kevin Chenoweth 1:41.23. 71. Rebecca Zolp 1:42.22. 72. Virginia Egger 1:42.43. 73. Ramona May 1:44.09. 74. Karen Copeland 1:52.42. 75. Patricia O’Connor 1:52.42. 76. Dwayne Jozwik 1:52.42. 77. Kevin Hampson 1:57.04.

