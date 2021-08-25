Kagan leads Sailors to 5th-place finish





GYPSUM — The Steamboat Springs High School boys golf team finished fifth at the Eagle Valley Championship at Gypsum Creek Golf Course.

The team was led by Colin Kagan, who swung a 78, good for sixth. Travis Seitz earned 14th with an 81, as did Michael Dinapoli. Jeremy Nolting followed in 24th with an 83. Parker Moline finished 38th with a 90.

This was the first time multiple Sailors didn’t finish in the top 10, as the team has had a successful start to the fall.

Basalt took the victory with a combined stroke total of 230. Steamboat was fifth with 240.

Team scores: 1. Basalt 230. 2. Vail Mountain 232. 3. Montrose 237. 3. Eagle Valley 237. 5. Steamboat Springs 240. 6. Aspen 242. 7. Palisade 245. 8. Summit 268. 9. Buena Vista 269. 10. Vail Christian 292. 11. Moffat County 294. 11. Cedaredge 294. 13. Battle Mountain 303. 14. Meeker 326. 15. Coal Ridge 365.

Top 10: 1. Jake Crawford, EV, 72. 2. Jackson Stewart, B, 73. 3. Henry Andrie, VM, 76. 3. Garrett Exelbert, B, 76. 5. Noah Richmond 77. 6. Stewie Bruce 78. 6. Hunter Salani, VM, 78. 6. Colin Kagan, SS, 78. 9. William Stilelr 79. 9. Lucas Lee 79.

Steamboat finishers: 14. Travis Seitz 81. 14. Michael Dinapoli 81. 24. Jeremy Nolting 83. 38. Parker Moline 90.

