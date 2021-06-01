Join the 18th annual Steamboat Golf Shootout





For nearly two decades, the Steamboat Golf Shootout has raised money for local junior golf programs.

The 18th annual Steamboat Golf Shootout will take place Monday at Catamount Ranch and Club. Last minute registration is open at 9 a.m., and the event kicks off with an 11 a.m. shotgun start.

Costs are $650 a team or $175 for an individual looking to get put on a team. Space is limited, but there are still spots available.

Fees include a free lunch, and there are also awards for longest drive, longest putt and closest to pin as well as team awards and a silent auction.

Contact John Vandebloemen at 970-846-8014 to sign up or for more information.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.