Join the 18th annual Steamboat Golf Shootout
For nearly two decades, the Steamboat Golf Shootout has raised money for local junior golf programs.
The 18th annual Steamboat Golf Shootout will take place Monday at Catamount Ranch and Club. Last minute registration is open at 9 a.m., and the event kicks off with an 11 a.m. shotgun start.
Costs are $650 a team or $175 for an individual looking to get put on a team. Space is limited, but there are still spots available.
Fees include a free lunch, and there are also awards for longest drive, longest putt and closest to pin as well as team awards and a silent auction.
Contact John Vandebloemen at 970-846-8014 to sign up or for more information.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Join the 18th annual Steamboat Golf Shootout
For nearly two decades, the Steamboat Golf Shootout has raised money for local junior golf programs.