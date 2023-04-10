Jasper Good: Steamboat’s support fueled my Olympic dreams

I am excited to share some personal news. I have decided to retire from the sport of Nordic combined, concluding my time as a professional skier. I was able to come to this decision on my own terms and on the timeline I wanted. That was a huge part of how happy I was being able to walk away and the love I will always have for Nordic combined.

I will always have a special place in my life for the community, sport, values, training and much more that I experienced during my time competing. I also have a clear idea of the role Steamboat’s support played in my career. I quite simply would not have achieved what I did or learned to love this community without it. Thank you so much.

As I retire from competition, I want to highlight my love for this sport, and how much it means to me. Yes, I am excited to move on, but I will always have these memories with me.

My earliest memories begin as part of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club as a young kid with my best friends. The pure joy and excitement of heading to Howelsen Hill after school will forever be the reason I fell in love with the sport of skiing and winter in general.

Early years at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

I remember the excitement I had to jump new hills like it was yesterday. The thrill of something big and new was thrilling and something I cherished. I only got to experience that a few times in the last few years, but each time it brought me back to the giddy kid in Steamboat who was constantly bugging my coaches to let me jump a bigger hill.

Then the excitement of getting on a plane to Europe with some of my best friends to train and travel around the mecca of my sport exposed me to my love for the world. I had no idea I would enjoy traveling, experiencing cultures, spending (way too much) time with my friends and teammates and so much more on the road.

Learning how to navigate countless countries and modes of transportation is a skill I feel incredibly lucky to have. I also remember how big of a leap of faith my move to Park City, Utah, was after being named to the national team. That was one of my favorite years on the national team. I was wide-eyed and hyped on essentially everything with seemingly endless energy to boot.

The bonds I made with my teammates and coaches during my career are something I will always cherish. Yes, I may have spent an unreasonable amount of time with my team, but I loved it. It is a family that I will always be proud to be a part of and support any way I can.

The opening ceremonies of my first Olympics in 2018 were unreal, walking in behind the U.S. flag with all my teammates and best friends brought it all back. The opportunity to represent my support systems meant so much to me. My choice to join the U.S. Army National Guard then instilled a new drive, passion, work ethic, attention to detail and honor I didn’t know I had.

Walking into my second opening ceremonies at the 2022 Olympics meant more than I realized it would. Everything that I had sacrificed and put into achieving those goals was worth it. I am incredibly grateful to have learned how fun and rewarding it is to push oneself both physically and mentally through training. To accomplish the goals I set and feel the improvement was intoxicating. Knowing my body is getting stronger, fitter and more fine-tuned is incredibly rewarding and mildly addicting. And of course, I will always be in love with flight, the feeling of controlling myself in the air and the weightless moments are etched in my memory forever.

As all careers go, there are ups and downs, but I will forever love my time competing in Nordic combined. I wouldn’t trade my time doing so for anything. I am incredibly fortunate to have had Steamboat’s support to achieve my goals, work through the downs, enjoy the highs and improve myself along the way. That support is something that means more to me than I can truly put words to. I enjoyed sharing this journey with you, and I hope you did as well. Cheers!