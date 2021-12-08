Ibarra abruptly steps down as Steamboat girls’ basketball coach

Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball coach George Ibarra stepped down Monday. He’s held the position since 2016.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

George Ibarra abruptly stepped down Monday as coach of the Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team, according to school athletic director Luke DeWolfe.

Ibarra has coached since 2016 and led the team to a 13-92 record, including a 0-3 record this winter. The Sailors have a home tournament this weekend and next play Conifer at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

A reason for Ibarra’s departure was not given.

“We are working with the current staff to address immediate needs related to practice and games this week,” DeWolfe said in an email. “We are working on staffing solutions for the remainder of the season.”

Ibarra didn’t respond to Steamboat Pilot & Today’s requests for comment.

