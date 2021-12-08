Ibarra abruptly steps down as Steamboat girls’ basketball coach
George Ibarra abruptly stepped down Monday as coach of the Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team, according to school athletic director Luke DeWolfe.
Ibarra has coached since 2016 and led the team to a 13-92 record, including a 0-3 record this winter. The Sailors have a home tournament this weekend and next play Conifer at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
A reason for Ibarra’s departure was not given.
“We are working with the current staff to address immediate needs related to practice and games this week,” DeWolfe said in an email. “We are working on staffing solutions for the remainder of the season.”
Ibarra didn’t respond to Steamboat Pilot & Today’s requests for comment.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Ibarra abruptly steps down as Steamboat girls’ basketball coach
George Ibarra abruptly stepped down Monday as coach of the Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team, according to school athletic director Luke DeWolfe.