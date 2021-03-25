‘I got those chills’: Steamboat freshman the star in Sailors victory over Glenwood Springs

Steamboat Springs High School freshman Charlie Reisman contains a Glenwood Springs player during a snowy game on Thursday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Remember the name Charlie Reisman. He’s just a freshman, but he’s making noise for the Steamboat Springs High School boys soccer team. Thirteen minutes into the Sailors game against Glenwood Springs, Reisman scored.

The goal was his first in his high school varsity career. He also had a beauty of an assist on the Sailors second goal that sealed the 2-1 victory on a snowy Thursday evening from Gardner Field.

“I think I got a through ball coming in. I took one touch, passed the guy, cut back, and I saw the wide-open goal,” Reisman recalled. “I just got those chills, and it felt good.”

The win was even more exciting since the Demons defeated the Sailors in Glenwood 6-2 last weekend.

“You could feel that they were proud of themselves,” said head coach Rob Bohlman. “We just hit it home how proud, as coaches, we were of this group.”

Reisman did everything in the win.

The loss was Glenwood’s first of the season. The Demons are now 3-1 and Steamboat is 2-1.

In the second half, he showed off his passing skills. Reisman maneuvered around a pair of Demons past midfield. He passed towards the goal, ahead of teammate No. 21. The ball rolled towards the goal, directly between Demons goalkeeper Jan Carlo Arreola and sophomore Reece John. John beat Arreola there, using an effortless push to put the ball in the middle of the net. With 21 minutes to play, Steamboat led 2-0.

“He’s got the right mentality,” Bohlman said. “He’s comfortable and crafty with the ball, and he’s got the pace.”

Reisman didn’t wait around for others to do the heavy lifting and feed him the ball. He was aggressive and unwavering. Partway through the first half, Reisman went up to head the ball, but instead hit skull. He was forced to exit the game and undergo concussion testing, but soon returned.

His bonk did nothing to deter his play. With a little more than six minutes left, Reisman battled a Demon for the ball. The Glenwood player hip-checked the Sailor, who fell onto the snow-soaked pitch.

“I feel like I’m one of the smallest guys out there,” Reisman said. “So, I got to show my physical presence and work hard and be the hardest working player.”

Reisman is utilizing his footwork on Gardner Field for the football team as well. He scored a field goal in the team’s 12-3 loss last Saturday.

“I’ve done soccer since I was 2,” Reisman said. “So, I’m definitely prioritizing soccer over football, but (playing) both is very fun.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Charlie Welch was busy between the posts. Although young, he was confident. He knew when to advance towards the Demons and when to retreat in the net. He was beat once with 8:36 left to play as Reid Swanson used a wide-angle kick to sneak the ball by Welch.

Ahead of him, was a defense, determined to improve after Saturday’s loss. Senior Devon John guided the defenders all night.

“We had seven, eight, sometimes nine players behind the ball, really good goalkeeping,” said Bohlman. “The right mentality and the organization won this game.”

Steamboat Springs 2, Glenwood Springs 1

SS 1 1 – 2

GS 0 1 – 1

First half

SS – Charlie Reisman, 27:12

Second half

SS – Reece John (Reisman), 21:30

GS – Reid Swanson, 8:36

Steamboat boys soccer schedule March 18 - at Summit, W 3-0 March 20 - at Glenwood Springs, L 6-2 March 25 - versus Glenwood Springs, 2-1 March 27 - at Rifle, 11 a.m. March 31 - versus Summit, 6 p.m. April 1 - at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. April 3 - at Battle Mountain, 1 p.m. March 13 - versus Battle Mountain 6 p.m.

