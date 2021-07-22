Howelsen Hill Tennis Courts close Monday for maintenance
The Howelsen Hill tennis and pickleball courts will undergo maintenance beginning Monday and will be closed to the public for the duration of the work, which is scheduled to conclude July 31. The courts will reopen Aug. 1, according to a news release from the city of Steamboat Springs.
The city has contracted with Coatings, Inc. of Arvada to complete filling and sanding of cracks and to add layers of adhesive fabric to prevent cracks from reforming. The repair system will spread the stress of cracks over a wider area, therefore, making it difficult for new cracks to form, according to the release.
The courts will be finished with a fresh coat of paint.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Howelsen Hill Tennis Courts close Monday for maintenance
The Howelsen Hill tennis and pickleball courts will undergo maintenance beginning Monday and will be closed to the public for the duration of the work, which is scheduled to conclude July 31. The courts will…