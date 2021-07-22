Howelsen Hill Tennis Courts close Monday for maintenance

The tennis courts at Howelsen Hill will be closed during the week of Monday, July 26 for surface repairs and painting. The courts are expected to open again Sunday, Aug. 1. (Courtesy City of Steamboat Springs)



The Howelsen Hill tennis and pickleball courts will undergo maintenance beginning Monday and will be closed to the public for the duration of the work, which is scheduled to conclude July 31. The courts will reopen Aug. 1, according to a news release from the city of Steamboat Springs.

The city has contracted with Coatings, Inc. of Arvada to complete filling and sanding of cracks and to add layers of adhesive fabric to prevent cracks from reforming. The repair system will spread the stress of cracks over a wider area, therefore, making it difficult for new cracks to form, according to the release.

The courts will be finished with a fresh coat of paint.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.