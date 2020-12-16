Howelsen Hill Ski Area now open 7 days a week

The sun was shining at Howelsen Hill's 2020 opening day.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For the first time in 13 years, Howelsen Hill Ski Area will be operating seven days a week as a partnership with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club puts Mondays back on the calendar.

Both the city and the club are splitting the cost of Monday operations, not only allowing club members and activities to be more spread out throughout the week but giving the public another day to ski the oldest operating ski hill in North America.

Howelsen is now open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The ski area runs seven days a week for the public and six days a week for the SSWSC.

“The ski hill is now open daily for the first time in 13 years,” said Howelsen Hill Ski Area & Rodeo Manager Brad Setter in a news release. “With the success of Ski Free Sundays and increased athlete enrollment, adding the extra day was only possible through the club’s continued support and will be a great community benefit.”

Additionally, the high school ski team will be taking advantage of the after-school hours for practice.

There is no limit to how many people can be at Howelsen Hill at a time, but reservations are required for Ski Free Sundays.

