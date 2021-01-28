Hitchens Brothers Wednesday Night Jump No. 2 Results
Alpine results
Girls U10: 1. Lainee Haack 19.5. 2. Piper Christopher 9.5. 3. Amelia Mannen 8.5. 4. Charli Biglow 5.5.
Boys U10: 1. Levi Lowe 20.5. 2. Xerxes Law 16. 3. Bennet Creagan 12.5. 4. Cy Feiges 9. 5. Jonathan McKenzie 7.5.
Girls U12: 1. Carly Pappas 29. 2. Sophie Mannen 25.
Boys U12: 1. Caleb Walker 41.5.
Nordic results
Girls U10: 1. Mckenzie Maines 119.3. 2. Valentina Broggi 93.3. 3. Charlotte Fleming 91.8. 4. Emmaline Wingard 58.6. 5. Dylan Godley 48.2. 6. Ramey Sherpherd 44.5. 7. Ellison Friedman 39.3. 8. Livia Spector 18. 9. Louisa Crump 14.4.
Boys U10: 1. Oliver Dalzell 120.9. 2. Fritz Gamber 108.4. 3. Riley Gunn 102.2. 4. Langdon Devin 101.7. 5. Beau Fleming 99.6. 8. Theodore Givnish 96. 9. Luke Mathey 88.8. 10. Winston Whitten 86.9. 11. Miles Warnke 77.8. 12. Ike Feiges 76.8. 13. Christian Biglow 75.2. 14. Connor Vanoveren 68.4. 15. Cooper Bowdre 50.3. 16. Nolan Lopez 32.2. 17. Phineas Walters.
Boys open: 1. Cyrus Wittig 67.4. 2. Braden Pickett 49.2.
Girls U12: 1. Piper Mouttet 43.4. 2. Eliza Linford.
Boys U12: 1. Ethan Maines 94.5. 2. Jackson Schutt 89.6. 3. Nico Bowdre 89.4. 4. Ridge Barnes 89.4. 5. Austin Johnson 87.7. 6. Soren Shepherd 84.7. 7. Oscar Dalzell 78.4. 8. Logan Walker 75.4. 9. Bode Rhodes 72.7. 10. Everett Baldwin 65.9. 11. Ryder Miller 59.9. 12. Levi Friedman 51.7. 13. Braden Fleming 22.6. 14. Daniel Jack Whelan 14.5.
Girls U14: 1. Bonnie Sue Larson 143.1. 2. Emma Russell 138.2. 3. Ella Wilson 118.5. 4. Eva Minotto 117.4. 5. Haley Brabec 97.6.
Boys U14: 1. Owen Wither 155.1. 2. Sawyer Graves 145.4. 3. Arthur Tirone 143.4. 4. Kade Lawton 139.7. 5. Owen Park 103.5. 6. Charlie Gunn 95.
