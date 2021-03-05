Hayden’s Zimmerman advances to state, Steamboat’s Muhme falls short

Hayden High School junior Dylan Zimmerman punched his ticket to state with a first-place finish at regionals on Friday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Less than a day before wrestling regionals were set to start, Dylan Zimmerman wasn’t able to compete.

In fact, most of the Hayden wrestling team was unable to compete due to being in athletic quarantine. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Colorado High School Activities Association changed the athletic quarantine requirements, giving Zimmerman and his teammates a chance to wrestle at regionals and qualify for state.

Zimmerman was the only Hayden wrestler to qualify on the first day of regionals, in which only the lower weight classes competed. The 138-pound junior pinned his first three opponents in the first period, putting him in the championship match. Zimmerman won with a 6-0 decision over Ty Everett of Mancos. He’ll head to state for the third straight year.

Kaleb More, Owen Miller, Sabyn Hager and Kyler Campbell all made it to the semis, but all fell. Hager and Campbell battled back with wins in the consolation semifinals, sending them to third-place matches.

At 126 pounds, Hager finished fourth as Robert Cochran of Hotchkiss pinned him in the second period.

At 132 pounds, Campbell suffered a 5-2 loss to Silvano Alejandro of Olathe, good for fourth.

In a typical year, a fourth-place finish still punches a ticket to state, but to keep numbers low this year, only the top two advance.

Soroco also had two wrestlers competing in day one of regionals. Both Teagan Herold and Gavyn Salberg suffered first-round losses, ending their day.

At the 3A Region 1 tournament, Cole Muhme was the Steamboat Springs High School wrestler to watch. He immediately wrestled in the quarterfinal, where he lost to Dario Valdez of Alamosa via technical fall in just over five minutes.

He bounced back and won his consolation match by an 8-0 major decision. In the consolation semis, Muhme won 5-2 over a Delta wrestler, putting him in the third-place match where he met Valdez again.

Steamboat Springs wrestler Cole Muhme pins Jairo Achovarria of Glenwood Springs at a home triangular on Thursday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



This time, the Alamosa wrestler defeated Muhme by fall in 3:45. If Muhme had won, he would have proceeded to wrestle the second-place finisher to see who would advance to state.

“I’m happy with how he’s mentally matured,” Steamboat head coach Jordan Bonifas said. “This was a really tough weight class. The fact that he did get in the top four is kind of a victory in its own right, just knowing that in a normal year we would be going to state. I think it’s something we can build off of.”

No other Sailor was successful in wrestling back as far as Muhme. Brodie Bosick lost his quarterfinal at 138 pounds, but won his next match with a pin in 2:58. However, he lost the consolation semifinal by getting pinned in 4:58. Kaleb Young, Aiden George and Jacob Skolnick lost their quarterfinal and the following match to end their days. Each of those Sailor wrestlers won their first match, though.

“We knew we would have to upset some people to get where we wanted to go,” said Bonifas. “Overall, the effort was there, we just came up short in a couple matches. I always think we’re going to win but I’m proud of the way they fought.”

Wrestlers in weight classes 152 and above will compete on Saturday.

2A Region 1

106: Semi: Taylor Nelson, Cedaredge, fall Kaleb More, H, 1:01. Cons. semi: Noah Valdez, P, dec. More, H, 11-5.

113: Semi: Ty Goedert, M, fall Owen Miller, H, 0:52. Cons. semi: Landon Martin, C, fall Miller, H, 1:53.

126: Cons. semi: Sabyn Hager, H, dec. JW Naslund, Nucla, 6-2. 3rd: Robert Cochran, Hotchkiss, fall Hager, H, 3:26.

132: Round 1: Silvano Alejandro, Olathe, fall Teagan Herold, S, 0:33. Cons. semi: Kyler Campbell, H, dec. Ace Connolly, P, 3-1. 3rd: Alejandro, O, dec. Campbell, H, 5-2.

138: Semi: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Jaden Gardner, Lyons, 1:53. 1st: Zimmerman, H, dec. Ty Everett, Mancos, 6-0.

145: Round 1: Lot Martin, Mancos, fall Gavyn Salberg, S, 2:59. Cons. – Kodi Ingols, H, fall Sam Campbell, C, 1:38. Cons. semi: Reagan Todd, Paonia, dec. Ingols, H, 5-2.

3A Region 1

106: Qfinal: Jared Van Hee, Gunnison, fall Kaleb Young, SS, 0:27. Cons.: Kyle Chaffin, Delta, fall Young, SS, 4:47.

113: Cons. semi: Cole Muhme, SS, dec. Sebastian Chavez, D, 5-2. 3rd: Dario Valdez, Alamosa, fall Muhme, SS, 3:45.

120: Qfinal: Davion Chavez, A, fall Aiden George, SS, 0:53. Cons.: Brody Wiser, Moffat County, fall Aiden George, SS, 2:51.

126: Round 1: Luca Rizzo, Summit, fall Archer Bosick, SS, 1:12.

132: Qfinal: Austin Featherman, Montezuma-Cortez, fall Jacob Skolnick, SS, 1:41. Cons.: Parker Miller, Rifle, fall Skolnick, SS, 2:22.

138: Cons.: Brodie Bosick, SS, fall Wes Atcitty, MC, 2:58. Cons. semi: EJ Monterosso, PS, fall Bosick, SS, 4:58.

145: Round 1: Talan Hulet, D, fall Caden Moore, SS, 0:51.

