Hayden wrestling dominates at Grand Valley Dual Tournament

The Hayden Valley High School wrestling team gathers for a group photo at the Grand Valley Dual Tournament, which the Tigers won thanks to five dual victories.

Gayle Zimmerman/Courtesy photo

PARACHUTE — The Hayden Valley High School wrestling team won the Grand Valley Great 8 Dual Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29, thanks to five dual victories.

The Tigers won 72-6 over Coal Ridge, defeated Glenwood Springs 54-29 and triumphed over Grand Valley 54-15. Hayden also won 54-21 against Grand Valley and 65-6 over North Park.

Israel Santos only had two matches, but he won both in the first round. He’s ranked No. 3 at 195 pound in the most recent On The Mat wrestling rankings from the Colorado High School Activities Association.

Hayden senior Dylan Zimmerman is ranked No. 2 at 145 pounds behind Highland’s Zach Tittle. Zimmerman was dominant Saturday, winning all four of his matches by pin.

Ethan Silva was the only other Tiger with four wins. He earned all of his by pin before losing his fifth.

At 106 pounds, Chase Preston won three of his four matches, all by fall. Triston Day, Kodi Ingols and Joe Harris also won a trio of matches. Cody Hawn only had a chance to wrestle twice but won both his bouts.

All three Routt County teams will meet in Oak Creek on Thursday night in the Routt County Triangular.

Results

Hayden 72, Coal Ridge 6

106: Chase Preston, H, fall Jocelyn Smith, CR, 0:43

113: Joe Harris, H, fall Joshua Crews, CR, 1:11

120: Ethan Silva, H, fall Ian McNeal, CR, 1:28

126: Triston Day, H, fall Carter Coon, CR, 1:18

132: Kale Johnson, H, fall Emjai Holder, CR, 3:18

138: Sabyn Hager, H, fall Ruechel Pierce, CR, 4:54

145: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Clayton Rossi, CR, 3:05

152: Kodi Ingols, H, fall Brandon Short, CR, 4:25

Hayden 54, Glenwood Springs 29

106: Chase Preston, H, fall Matthew Kelly, GS, 5:09

113: Joe Harris, H, gall Kenai Kellogg, GS, 0:39

120: Ethan Silva, fall Ethan Ringer, GS, 1:41

126: Isaac Lepe, GS, fall Triston Day, H, 1:33

132: Leobardo Meraz, GS, fall Kale Johnson, H, 2:53

138: Ray Rosenmerkel, GS, tech. fall Sabyn Hager, H, 4:42.

152: Kodi Ingols, H, fall Dakotah Aguirre, GS, 1:35

195: Israel Santos, H, fall Cameron Small, GS, 1:56

Hayden 54, Grand Valley 15

113: Joe Harris, H, fall Aydan Christian, GV, 2:55

120: Ethan Silva, H, fall Landon Carlson, GV, 3:49

126: Triston Day, H, fall Colton Stevens, GV, 4:00

132: Kobey Chism, GV, dec. Kale Johnson, H, 4-3

145: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Joseph Adams, GV, 2:23

152: Zane Varner, GV, fall Conley Valora, H, 3:23

170: Cody Hawn, H, fall Brent Cantrell, GV, 0:46

285: Byron Mackay, GV, fall Aaron Fuentes, H, 0:35

Hayden 54, Grand Valley 21

106: Jaysen Skeen, GV, dec. Chase Preston, H, 7-4

113: Teagan Jacobs, GV, fall Joe Harris, H, 5:19

120: Ethan Silva, H, fall Shaelyn Wallberg, GV, 1:53

126: Triston Day, H, fall Phillip Hoyt, GV, 1:39

132: Kale Johnson, H, fall Noah Carbajal, GV, 2:20

138: Sabyn Hager, H, fall Mason Schoeppner, GV, 2:51

145: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Derrick Medina, GV, 3:36

152: Kodi Ingols, H, fall Aydan Fisher, GV, 0:48

160: Dominic Mendoza, GV, fall J.D. Case, H, 3:54

170: Cody Hawn, H, fall Jordan Cedeno, GV, 1:12

Hayden 65, North Park 6

106: Chase Preston, H, fall Quinten Fletcher, NP, 1:16

120: Jayden Dailey, NP, fall Ethan Silva, H, 1:35

145: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Zack Battles, NP, 1:48

195: Israel Santos, H, tech. fall David Rodriguez, NP, 0:47

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.