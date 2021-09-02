Hayden volleyball player earns No. 4 kill of the week
Hayden Valley High School senior Jillian Bennett was awarded the Hudl Colorado No. 4 kill of the week thanks to a powerful swat in a win over DeBeque last weekend.
The Tigers volleyball team was up 24-14 in the second set against DeBeque at the Rangely Tournament on Saturday.
The video posted by Hudl shows DeBeque serve, and Hayden senior Piper Jo Jones receives the ball. She passes to a setter, who passes straight up and in front of her to Bennett, who slammed the ball onto the DeBeque side of the net.
The kill sealed the 25-14 set win and 2-0 victory over DeBeque. Hayden is 2-2 on the season and next plays Sept. 10 against Vail Mountain.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
