Hayden volleyball leaves Rangely Tourney 2-2
RANGELY — The Hayden volleyball team ended the Rangley Tournament 2-2, winning both matches on Satuday.
“The girls played very well and I am so proud of them,” head coach Kaitlyn Rudolph said. “This was our first tournament and first few games, which means we learned a lot. We saw what our weakeness are, what our strengths are, what we need to focus on in practice, and how we worked together. The energy the brought was outstanding.”
Hayden won against Lotus on Saturday 2-0 with set scores of 25-7 and 25-4. The Tigers also defeated league opponent DeBeque 25-17 and 25-13.
On Friday, the Tigers faced league opponent Plateau Valley and fell 26-24, 25-12 and lost to Rifle 25-15, 25-21.
Hayden next plays Sept. 3 at Moffat County.
Friday, Aug. 27
Plateau Valley 2, Hayden 0
PV 26 25 – 2
H 24 12 – 0
Rifle 2, Hayden 0
R 25 25 – 2
H 15 21 – 0
Saturday, Aug. 28
Hayden 2, Lotus 0
L 7 4 – 0
H 25 25 – 2
Hayden 2, DeBeque 0
D 17 13 – 0
H 25 25 – 2
Aug. 27-28 - Rangely Tournament, 2-2
Sept. 3 - vs. Moffat County, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 - vs. Vail Mountain, 6 p.m.
Sept. 11 - at Plateau Valley, 3 p.m.
Sept. 17 - at West Grand, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 - at Caprock Academy, 3 p.m.
Sept. 25 - at Meeker, 3 p.m.
Sept. 30 - vs. North Park (senior night), 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 - at Rangely, 5 p.m.
Oct. 9 - at Vail Christian 3 p.m.
Oct. 14 - vs. Baggs, Wyo. 6 p.m.
Oct. 15 - vs. Plateau Valley (homecoming), 6 p.m.
Oct. 16 - vs. DeBeque, 1 p.m.
Oct. 21 - at North Park, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 - at Olathe, 3 p.m.
Oct. 29 - at Soroco, 6 p.m.
