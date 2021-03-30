Hayden volleyball goes to five sets with Hotchkiss

Hayden Tigers logo



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden High School volleyball team fought for five close sets against Hotchkiss on Saturday but, ultimately, fell 3-2. The Tigers are now 0-2 overall.

Hayden started the road contest strong, defeating Hotchkiss 25-19. However, the Bulldogs came back in the second and won 25-18.

In the least-closest set of the night, Hayden won the third 25-14, earning a 2-1 lead. The Bulldogs forced a fifth set with a 25-18 win in the fourth.

Hayden couldn’t pull away with the win, falling 15-10 in the deciding set.

The Tigers next play April 8 at De Beque.

