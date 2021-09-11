Hayden volleyball falls to Plateau Valley

Hayden Tigers logo



COLLBRAN — The Hayden volleyball started strong on the road at Plateau Valley, winning the opening set 25-19.

Platuea Valley went on to win the next three 25-13, 25-21 and 25-19 for the 3-1 victory. Hayden is now 3-3 on the season and faces West Grand on Sept. 17.

“We had some communication issues and got timid against the block,” said Hayden head coach Kaitlyn Rudolph. “but they never gave up. They fought for every point and didn’t give any up without trying or hitting the floor. Although we didn’t win, I’m very proud of them.”

The Tigers met Plateau Valley in a tournament on Aug. 27 and lost in two quick sets. Rudolph said there was obvious improvement since then.

“They are fighters and I can’t wait to see them grow as the season goes on,” Rudolph said.

Plateau Valley 3, Hayden 1

H 25 13 21 19 – 1

PV 19 25 25 25 – 3

Hayden Volleyball Schedule Aug. 27-28 - Rangely Tournament, 2-2 Sept. 10 - vs. Vail Mountain, W 3-2 (13-25, 25-20, 18-25, 27-25, 15-10) Sept. 11 - at Plateau Valley, L 3-1 (19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19) Sept. 17 - at West Grand, 6 p.m. Sept. 18 - at Caprock Academy, 3 p.m. Sept. 25 - at Meeker, 3 p.m. Sept. 30 - vs. North Park (senior night), 6 p.m. Oct. 1 - at Rangely, 5 p.m. Oct. 7 - vs. Moffat County, 6 p.m. Oct. 9 - at Vail Christian 3 p.m. Oct. 14 - vs. Baggs, Wyo. 6 p.m. Oct. 15 - vs. Plateau Valley (homecoming), 6 p.m. Oct. 16 - vs. DeBeque, 1 p.m. Oct. 21 - at North Park, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 - at Olathe, 3 p.m. Oct. 28 - vs. Rangely, 7 p.m. Oct. 29 - at Soroco, 6 p.m.

