Hayden volleyball falls to Plateau Valley
COLLBRAN — The Hayden volleyball started strong on the road at Plateau Valley, winning the opening set 25-19.
Platuea Valley went on to win the next three 25-13, 25-21 and 25-19 for the 3-1 victory. Hayden is now 3-3 on the season and faces West Grand on Sept. 17.
“We had some communication issues and got timid against the block,” said Hayden head coach Kaitlyn Rudolph. “but they never gave up. They fought for every point and didn’t give any up without trying or hitting the floor. Although we didn’t win, I’m very proud of them.”
The Tigers met Plateau Valley in a tournament on Aug. 27 and lost in two quick sets. Rudolph said there was obvious improvement since then.
“They are fighters and I can’t wait to see them grow as the season goes on,” Rudolph said.
Plateau Valley 3, Hayden 1
H 25 13 21 19 – 1
PV 19 25 25 25 – 3
Aug. 27-28 - Rangely Tournament, 2-2
Sept. 10 - vs. Vail Mountain, W 3-2 (13-25, 25-20, 18-25, 27-25, 15-10)
Sept. 11 - at Plateau Valley, L 3-1 (19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19)
Sept. 17 - at West Grand, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 - at Caprock Academy, 3 p.m.
Sept. 25 - at Meeker, 3 p.m.
Sept. 30 - vs. North Park (senior night), 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 - at Rangely, 5 p.m.
Oct. 7 - vs. Moffat County, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9 - at Vail Christian 3 p.m.
Oct. 14 - vs. Baggs, Wyo. 6 p.m.
Oct. 15 - vs. Plateau Valley (homecoming), 6 p.m.
Oct. 16 - vs. DeBeque, 1 p.m.
Oct. 21 - at North Park, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 - at Olathe, 3 p.m.
Oct. 28 - vs. Rangely, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 - at Soroco, 6 p.m.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Hayden volleyball falls to Plateau Valley
COLLBRAN — The Hayden volleyball started strong on the road at Plateau Valley, winning the opening set 25-19.