Hayden volleyball falls to Meeker

MEEKER — The Hayden Valley High School volleyball team traveled to face No. 2 Meeker. The Tigers put up a fight but fell in three straight sets, 25-15, 25-11, 25-10.

Head coach Kaitlyn Rudolph was happy with the effort her players put forth.

“This game was the hardest I have ever seen the girls work,” she said. “Each player that came off the court was sweating profusely. The scores do not reflect the effort of our team or how well they played. It does not do the girls justice. They fought for every point and had energy throughout the entire game.”

Rudolph said Ema Schlim stuck out since she went up against Meeker’s talented Emma Luca.

“She got us a lot of points and saved our back row from a ball of lightening,” she said.

Rudolph said this will be Hayden’s last game against Meeker, since the Cowboys are moving up to 3A.

Hayden is now 4-5 and 2-2 in regional play. Hayden next plays North Park on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Meeker 3, Hayden 0

H 15 11 10 – 0

M 25 25 25 – 3

Hayden Volleyball Schedule Aug. 27-28 - Rangely Tournament, 2-2 Sept. 10 - vs. Vail Mountain, W 3-2 (13-25, 25-20, 18-25, 27-25, 15-10) Sept. 11 - at Plateau Valley, L 3-1 (19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19) Sept. 17 - at West Grand, L 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-20) Sept. 18 - at Caprock Academy, W 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 27-25) Sept. 25 - at Meeker, L 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-10) Sept. 30 - vs. North Park (senior night), 6 p.m. Oct. 1 - at Rangely, 5 p.m. Oct. 7 - vs. Moffat County, 6 p.m. Oct. 9 - at Vail Christian 3 p.m. Oct. 14 - vs. Baggs, Wyo. 6 p.m. Oct. 15 - vs. Plateau Valley (homecoming), 6 p.m. Oct. 16 - vs. DeBeque, 1 p.m. Oct. 21 - at North Park, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 - at Olathe, 3 p.m. Oct. 28 - vs. Rangely, 7 p.m. Oct. 29 - at Soroco, 6 p.m.

